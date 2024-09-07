10 Things to Enjoy in Putnam County This September and October

The transition from summer to fall is a majestic time to visit the Hudson Valley. From campfire-perfect evenings to sunny days fit for a hike or a family trip to a farm, these beautiful yet fleeting days are made for soaking it all in. Planning to take a trip to enjoy the best of this time of year? A quick drive or train ride to Putnam County, located just an hour from New York City or Kingston, offers easy access to charming Hudson Valley towns, natural sights, cultural attractions, and harvest-time goodness.



Here are 10 upcoming events and beloved attractions to fill up a day or weekend-long trip to Putnam County to enjoy the end of summer and the start of autumn in the Hudson Valley to the fullest.

Apple Season at Salinger’s Orchard

Salinger’s Orchards

230 Guinea Road, Brewster

Open daily 9am to 6pm

(845) 277-3521

Salingersorchards.com

Established in 1901, four generations of Salingers have farmed the land where they grow 18 varieties of apples, pumpkins, and numerous other seasonal crops as well as pure, local honey. Due to the farm’s rocky terrain, apple picking is only done by farm staff, but visitors can still enjoy the fruits of the season by stopping by the farm market and cafe for freshly picked apples by the pound, as well as their apple cider donuts, pies, cookies, muffins, strudels, scones, and other treats made daily in their bakery.

Oktoberfest at Putnam County Golf Club, September 13

187 Hill Street, Mahopac

Doors open at 6:30pm

Putnam County Event Page

Celebrate the start of fall with a modern take on Oktoberfest at Putnam County Golf Course while singing and dancing with the Amish Outlaws. Feast on a traditional menu of bangers, knockwurst, and kielbasa, as well as BBQ staples. A bar and beer tent serving up seasonal brews will be available throughout the evening. BYO lawn chairs and blankets and post on the grounds for a rollicking good time.

German American Social Club of Peekskill’s Annual Oktoberfest, September 14-15

3-10pm Saturday, 12-7pm Sunday

11 Kramers Pond Rd, Putnam Valley

Putnam County Event Page

If a more traditional interpretation of the traditional Bavarian celebration of beer, food, and community is calling, head to the Oktoberfest at the German American Social Club of Peekskill. A classic stein-holding contest takes place Saturday evening, and the Heimat Klange Orchestra will be playing under the giant tent on both days. Enjoy a wide variety of German and American foods, including their famous Oktoberfest pretzels, or stop into the Viennese cafe.

13th Annual Putnam County Food & Wine Fest, September 21-22

11am-6pm Both Days

Wells Park

98 Oak Street, Brewster

Putnam County Event Page

Spend the weekend sampling select ciders, spirits, and wines from renowned producers located in New York and beyond. Tasting is not the only activity on the docket at this festival, however. Enjoy freshly prepared foods, rock out to the rhythmic sounds of live music, and take in a full docket of crafts, exhibits, and cooking demonstrations across the two days. For anyone with kids in tow, there is also a playground, face painting, sand arts, cornhole, and other lawn games.

Putnam County Feast of San Gennaro, September 26-29

Statue Procession 6:30 on Thursday

5-10pm on Friday, 12-11pm on Saturday, 12-10pm on Sunday

Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road, Carmel

Putnam County Event Page

The Feast of San Gennaro, a classic celebration of Italian-American heritage and culinary prowess, is making its Putnam County debut this year in Carmel. The family-friendly festival kicks off on Thursday with a statue procession at 6:30, followed by three days of traditional Italian foods, beer and wine, live entertainment, carnival rides, and games.

Spellbound, October 25-26

3-9pm Both Days

Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road, Carmel

Putnam County Event Page

Enjoy spooky season to the fullest with Spellbound, a new immersive, witchy, punk rock festival in Carmel. The festival’s two days will feature live music, fire dancers, a mystic market, trick-or-treating, an escape room, and several immersive scare experiences.

Constitution Island

Cold Spring Metro North Parking Area

36 Market Street, Cold Spring

Constitutionisland.org

Travel back in time to the American Revolutionary War with a visit to Constitution Island, a strategic fortification and national historic landmark located across the Hudson River from West Point. Learn about the inspiration and ingenuity of the Great Chain, tales of the brave men who fought for the nation’s independence and the legacy of the Warner sisters who left the island as a gift to the US so that it could be preserved as a historic landmark linked to the military academy. Private tours available by reservation.

Boscobel House and Gardens

Boscobel House and Gardens

1601 Route 9, Garrison

(845) 265-3638

Boscobel.org

Situated on the banks of the Hudson River in Garrison, Boscobel is a stately historic house museum originally built in the early 19th century by States Dyckman. The house is considered a significant example of the Federal style of American architecture, with an extensive collection of period decor and furnishings. The property also includes gardens, an orchard, sculpture garden and hiking trails. Visit on a Saturday through the end of October and enjoy the Cold Spring Farmers Market, which makes its home on the grounds every week.

Magazzino

2700 Route 9, Cold Spring

(845) 279-8046

Magazzino.art

Opened in Cold Spring in 2017, Magazzino is the only American museum dedicated to Italian Art. Its museum and research center are dedicated to advancing public appreciation of postwar and contemporary Italian art. The stunning 20,000 square-foot nonprofit museum serves as an advocate for Italian artists as it celebrates the range of their creative practices from Arte Povera to the present. Admission is free to the public.





Green Chimneys Farm & Wildlife Center

400 Doansburg Road

Brewster

Greenchimneys.org

The Sam and Myra Ross Farm & Wildlife Center at Green Chimneys’ Brewster campus is a popular attraction for families and animal lovers alike. Open to the public free of charge, visitors can stroll through the barns, paddocks, and wildlife area to see the over 300 animals and birds, from the familiar to the exotic to the endangered, that call the center home.

Plan a visit to Putnam County today. By car or by train, take a day trip to Putnam County, where there’s always another reason to say “I Love New York.” Check out Visitputnam.org for more information about what to do and see in Putnam County. This project is supported by a grant awarded to Putnam County Tourism by New York State's Empire State Development and the I LOVE NY Division of Tourism.