Brick Alley Block Party at Garner Arts Center September 23

With its signature towering smokestack, cavernous brick warehouses, and winding alleyways, the Garner Historic District complex has a dreamlike quality even on an ordinary day. Spread over 14 acres in West Haverstraw’s Garnerville hamlet, the Civil War-era former textile mill site is now home to crossfit gyms, a ballet studio, dozens of small businesses, the nationally recognized Industrial Arts Brewing company, award-winning gourmet restaurant Hudson’s Mill Tavern, over 60 studio artist tenants, and GARNER Arts Center, a boundary-pushing hub of experiential contemporary art.



In addition to Garner Art Center’s regular slate of public art exhibitions and installations, film screenings, and live performances, once a year it hosts the Brick Alley Block Party—a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it chance to experience the gritty, creative magic of the complex at night.



click to enlarge Pictured: DJ Wawa. DJ Wawa will be headlining the Brick Alley Block Party on September 23

“Since 2016, we’ve been transforming the area of Brick Alley from an industrial alley to a pop-up nightclub,” says Jesse Heffler, Garner Arts Center’s programs and operations director. “It’s unique for the region to have these industrial spaces activated at night in the same way they would be in Brooklyn.”



This year, the EDM-fueled party is happening on Saturday, September 23 from 8pm to midnight. There will be sets by DJ Wawa, a regular fixture at New York City’s best parties, and rising star Morgana. Set to that delicious backdrop will be a variety of immersive art experiences, including an indoor video installation from live visuals and projection artist B.A. Miale, pop-ups curated by Garner resident studio artists, fine craft beverages from neighboring Industrial Arts Brewing, local food vendors, and yet-to-be-announced surprises.

click to enlarge Photo by George Pejoves Photography Pictured: Morgana

“This is a living, breathing hub of artist activity, so as with any other event that Garner does, our creative community is involved in the curation of the event,” says Heffler. “There might be pop-ups in stairwells or landings that you just have to show up to understand and experience.”



In addition to the Block Party’s main events, visitors can also wander over to the gallery in Building 35 for extended hours of Spencer Tunick’s solo show, “Naked Pavement.” Tunick, a Rockland County resident, first made his name in New York City in the early 1990s for shooting his site-specific mass nude landscapes in Manhattan. He has gone on to organize his photo shoots in cities around the world, including his 2014 photo shoot in the Garner Historic District, which will be included in the exhibition.



click to enlarge Photo by Mary D’Urso Images Long Island Time by Daniella Friedman

Looking to make a full weekend of it? There’s also the Flavors of Haverstraw Food Crawl on Sunday, September 24 from 1 to 5pm, where over 20 restaurants in the village’s diverse, largely Hispanic food scene will be offering up tastings for $5 to $10 a plate.



For anyone coming from east of the Hudson, think of making it a full weekend! Take the Friday ferry from Ossining’s Metro-North station, stay in Rockland County, party with Garner Arts Center on Saturday night for Brick Alley Block Party, and sample the many Flavors of Haverstraw at the Food Crawl on Sunday before taking the free Sunday ferry back to Ossining. That's a win-win-win if there ever was one.

click to enlarge Photo by Jared Rodriguez Brick Alley Block Party @ GARNER

The 2023 Brick Alley Block Party will take place Saturday, September 23 from 8pm to 12am. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, and Garner Arts Center members and tenants. For tickets or more information visit Garnerartscenter.org/brick-alley-block-party.



Brick Alley Block Party 2023 is generously supported by M&T Bank. Support for Garner Arts Center is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, Rockland County Tourism, The Village of West Haverstraw, the Town of Haverstraw & Taylor, Inc. Special thanks to the Garner Historic District.