Dayglo Presents Takes Over Bearsville Theater Programming

In 2019, entrepreneur Lizzie Vann's acquired the sprawling Bearsville Theater complex and completed a massive renovation of its aging campus. Since that time, the theater and its surrounding facilities, which reopened just before Covid erupted, have been through an epic saga of challenges, presenting live music and other events intermittently while seeking a permanent and capable promoter to book the venue.



In April, it was announced that New York music magnate Peter Shapiro's Dayglo Presents firm signed a multi-year lease to present shows at the theater. Shapiro, who owns and operates the Brooklyn Bowl franchise (locations in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Nashville) and the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, brings a wealth of experience to the task.

The former owner of the influential Tribeca nightclub Wetlands Preserve and the publisher of Relix magazine, he also produced the 2007 U2 concert film U2:3D and organized 2015's "Fare Thee Well" concert series featuring the remaining Grateful Dead members and friends. To assist in the new operation, Shaprio has brought in some sage local blood: talent buyer Mike Campbell, formerly of the Colony, and general manager Frank Bango, a music industry veteran and accomplished singer-songwriter.

If the rundown of upcoming shows is anything to go by—which, of course, it is—Dayglo's overseeing of the concert roster is a boon, indeed. The company's bookings commence with Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble (June 1) and continue with, among other highlights, Guster (June 14-15), Iris Dement (June 26), the Mountain Goats (July 27), Guided by Voices (August 10), Scott Metzger/Joel Harrison/Nels Cline (August 16), the Dirty Dozen Brass Band (August 22), the BoDeans (August 24), the Beths (September 6), the Zombies (September 21), and the Drive-By Truckers (October 21). A full schedule, with new events being added, is viewable at the Bearsville Theater website.