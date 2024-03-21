In Memoriam: Gerardo Castro (1967-2024)

click to enlarge Gerardo Castro in front of "Shaman," a piece from his Fire & Indigo series.

The Newburgh community was devastated to learn of the loss of Gerardo Castro, contemporary Afro-Boricua artist, co-owner of Newburgh Art Supply, and cofounder of the Newburgh Open Studios tour, who passed away last weekend. Castro was a beloved figure whose contributions to art and education left an indelible mark on the local community and beyond.

Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Castro spent his formative years in the New York metro area. He pursued his passion for art by earning an MFA in painting from Pratt Institute, Brooklyn in 1996. Castro’s artwork illustrated, in his own words, the “multiplicity of the Afro-Caribbean experience by addressing issues of colonization, queer history, ritual performance cultures, and gender.” His pieces often focused on repetition, patterns, vibrant colors, and the human figure, evoking imagery reminiscent of magical realism, Caribbean travel posters, religious icons, and Latin album cover art.

His work has been exhibited locally, nationally, and internationally, including in Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Spain, and across the US. Castro's recent exhibition, “Santo Gerardo,” at the Ethan Cohen Gallery in New York City, marked his debut solo exhibit with the gallery. Using oil painting and mixed media, he created portraits of saints, real and imagined, to honor people of color and promote inclusivity.

click to enlarge Castro with pieces from his Fire & Indigo series and his Divine Women, Divine Wisdom series.

In 2008, Castro opened Newburgh Art Supply with his partner Michael Gabor. In 2011, they founded Newburgh Open Studios—an annual self-guided tour where Newburgh artists open their studios to the public, offering the chance to view and purchase a variety of original artworks while providing insight into their artistic processes.

Castro also spearheaded Newburgh initiatives such as the Lightbulb Project—a public art experience where hundreds of artists painted 4-foot tall plywood light bulbs—and Art About Water, a project in 2015 that curated the works of over 50 artists to address environmental concerns regarding water in the Hudson Valley.

For nearly two decades, Castro taught color theory, design, and painting courses at New Jersey City University and lectured on the influence of Santeria and other Afro-Cuban religions on contemporary art. For 17 years, he taught at the Newburgh Performing Arts Academy, mentoring young artists aged 5 to 18 every Saturday morning.

click to enlarge David McIntyre Gabor and Castro at their Newburgh Art Supply store in 2023.

According to Gabor, multiple memorial services will be held for Castro, with details to be shared on social media. Gabor is also hoping to keep Castro's artwork in exhibitions that are currently underway and those for which he had already been scheduled.



“He stopped teaching in 2020 to concentrate on his artwork, and he really flourished,” says Gabor. “His work spoke for itself; he gave a voice to people who are not always given a voice.”