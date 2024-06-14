Moon, Serpent, and Bone 6th Annual Oddities and Curiosities Night Market on June 21

Halloween comes but once a year. However, those with a penchant for the uncanny, the odd, and the occult can find multiple opportunities to expel their spooky energy throughout the year. There is, quite literally, a market for it.

The Moon, Serpent, and Bone Oddities and Curiosities Night Market, run by Beacon resident Amy Wilson, takes place on June 21st. Now in its sixth year, the market is cloaked in the ritualistic and spiritual aesthetic of the summer solstice, and runs from 6 PM to midnight on the pastoral grounds of City Winery in Montgomery.

Local artisans pioneering taxidermy sculptures, bone art, and gothic vintage display their wares. Performers—everything from stilt-walkers to snake charmers—roam the grounds. Together, the market is a celebration of the macabre, put on by those whose church is a gothic one, and might just share some witch DNA.

“I call [this community] fringe folk,” says Wilson, who runs Moon, Serpent, and Bone. “[We are] people who skate on the outskirts of normal society. We just have alternative ways of being.” To the uninitiated, Wilson describes the night market as “Party City and Spirit Halloween on steroids.” But more than streamers and costumes that are brought out once a year, the night market captures the allure of the spirit realmwith a committed artfulness. Think cursed carnival, hexes, tarot, and circus (the haunted kind).

Vendors at the night market will be selling all kinds of bones, ominousspiritual icons, and other grisly wares.

Unlike the City Wineries in Boston and New York City, Montgomery’s branch of the national brand has plenty of outdoor space, making use of the lush green landscape that runs astride the Wallkill River. The building, a beautifully restored factory, has dining areas, a large main stage, and multiple bars. Combining wine and cultural experience, the venue is running a specialty wine just for the night market.

Filling the grounds of the venue will be over 60 vendors and psychic readers. Check out Blue Santa Cult, who create otherworldly dolls and puppets out of sculpted animal heads, nightmarish yet strangely beautiful. Visit The Dentist Office, who sell all kinds of bones, ominous spiritual icons, and other grisly wares. Vagabond Spun will be there too with their gorgeous handcrafted brooms. Get a psychic reading with Nicole Nightfall, a Hudson Valley-based psychic, witch, and paranormal specialist, whose speciality is communicating with the departed.

The headliner of the evening will be Diiiotima Arts, a traveling performance troupe that deploys acrobatics, circus arts, magic, tying it together with gripping showmanship and audience interaction. In the style of a wayward nomadic carnival, but way sexier, the troupe boasts aerialists, sword-swallowers, and fire-breathers performing with a daredevil flare and tantalizingly ghoulish spirit.

The first Oddities and Curiosities night market took place in March of 2019. “It’d be nice if I could get 100 people [to show up]” Wilson remembers thinking at the time. On the day, over 700 people attended, solidifying the idea for Wilson that an odd-and-curious-shaped gap in the market existed. Since then, Wilson has hosted multiple markets every year, falling on traditional witch sabbath. There’s one on Ostara, a pagan holiday celebrating the spring equinox, a yule market (favoring Krampus over Santa), and of course a Halloween market, which Wilson calls by its traditional Gaelic name Samhain, the busiest time of year.

Not the kind of market where you buy a trinket and leave, these markets are like stepping into another world where ghouls, witches, and spirits reign supreme. “I want it to be an immersive experience where you feel like you are in another realm.” Says Wilson.

The Moon, Serpent, and Bone Oddities and Curiosities Night Market takes place on June 21 from 6 PM to midnight on June 2 at City Winery, Montgomery. Get tickets here.