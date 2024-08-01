 Nancy Donskoj's Photos Capture Woodstock '94 | Visual Art | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Nancy Donskoj's Photos Capture Woodstock '94

A Photo Exhibit at Jane Street Art Center's Sketchbook Gallery

By

Untitled photograph from the Woodstock ‘94 concert at Winston Farm in Saugerties by Nancy Donskoj.
Untitled photograph from the Woodstock ‘94 concert at Winston Farm in Saugerties by Nancy Donskoj.

On the weekend of August 12-14, 1994, 350,000 gathered at Winston Farm in Saugerties to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival—and catch more than 50 musical acts on two stages, including Green Day, Bob Dylan, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aerosmith, and a handful of unsigned local bands like Futu Futu and Lunch Meat. The concert went off without a hitch—and then the weather moved in on Saturday and the 850-acre field became a sea of mud and trash by Sunday afternoon.

Nancy Donskoj was there. "I missed the original Woodstock music festival, so I was very excited to have the opportunity to go to Woodstock '94 and document the event," says the Kingston-based photographer. I arrived early on Sunday, the festival's last day, and stayed until the end. The day before, rain had turned Winston Farm into a sea of mud, and because of that service vehicles could not enter the site, causing the garbage to overflow. I found discarded food containers, plastic bottles, and pizza boxes scattered everywhere. But the amazing thing was no one seemed to mind and they appeared to embrace it. I walked for hours, with my shoes encrusted in mud, taking pictures, meeting people, and listening to the music."

click to enlarge Nancy Donskoj's Photos Capture Woodstock '94
Untitled photograph from the Woodstock ‘94 concert at Winston Farm in Saugerties by Nancy Donskoj.

Donskoj's photos are part of a summer-long celebration of Woodstock '94 being held at locations across Saugerties, including numerous concerts, screenings of concert footage, and discussions with musicians and journalists. Donskoj's photos will be exhibited at Sketchbook Gallery at Jane Street Art Center, August 3-31. For more information about the events, visit Woodstock94celebration.com.

Location Details

Jane St. Art Center

11 Jane Street, Saugerties

(845) 217-5715

www.janestreetartcenter.com

Jane St. Art Center

Tags

Brian K. Mahoney

Brian is the editorial director for the Chronogram Media family of publications. He lives in Kingston with his partner Lee Anne and the rapscallion mutt Clancy.
Comments (0)
Add a Comment
  • Phoenicia Festival of the Arts

    Phoenicia Festival of the Arts

    @ VARGA Gallery

    Thu., Aug. 1, Fri., Aug. 2, Sat., Aug. 3, Sun., Aug. 4, Mon., Aug. 5, Tue., Aug. 6, Wed., Aug. 7, Thu., Aug. 8, Fri., Aug. 9, Sat., Aug. 10, Sun., Aug. 11, Mon., Aug. 12, Tue., Aug. 13, Wed., Aug. 14, Thu., Aug. 15, Fri., Aug. 16, Sat., Aug. 17, Sun., Aug. 18, Mon., Aug. 19, Tue., Aug. 20, Wed., Aug. 21, Thu., Aug. 22, Fri., Aug. 23, Sat., Aug. 24, Sun., Aug. 25, Mon., Aug. 26, Tue., Aug. 27, Wed., Aug. 28, Thu., Aug. 29, Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation