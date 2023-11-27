New Wet Kojak, Savak, Gotobeds in Kingston

click to enlarge New Wet Kojak

Tubby’s will present a tight triple bill of incendiary indie sounds on December 1 when rockers New Wet Kojak, Savak, and the Gotobeds hit the Kingston club.



The avant-jazz-tinged New Wet Kojak is an artistic departure from band members Johnny Temple and Scott McCloud’s more well-known outfits, Girls Against Boys and Soulside. The quintet released two albums on the Touch & Go label, 1995’s New Wet Kojak and 1997’s Nasty International, before signing to Beggars Banquet for 2000’s Do Things and 2003’s This is the Glamorous.

Based in Brooklyn, Savak features ex-Obits and Edsel guitarist Sohrab Habibion. The group debuted in 2016 with Best of Luck in Future Endeavors (Comedy Minus One Records); the band’s fifth and newest album is 2022’s Human Error/Human Delight (Peculiar Works Records). Pittsburgh post-punkers the Gotobeds, whose second and third LPs, 2016’s Blood//Sugar//Secs//Traffic and 2019’s Debt Begins at 30, are on the seminal Sub-Pop label, have rocked the ’Tub before, bringing their raw, scraping attack to the midtown venue’s intimate back room.

New Wet Kojak, Savak, and the Gotobeds will perform at Tubby’s in Kingston on December 1 at 7pm. Tickets are $20.