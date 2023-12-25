New Year’s Day Performance/Spoken Word Festival in Saugerties

If you celebrate it—Merry Christmas! Looking ahead a bit, if you’re in search of a unique way to usher in the new year, we’d suggest Out of This World, a seven-hour celebration of performance and spoken word at Newberry Artisan Market on January 1.



The all-day extravaganza will feature more than 120 performers, poets, writers, musicians, and dancers from across the Hudson Valley. Among the numerous notable performers set to appear are Michael Bisio, Katherine Burger, Sal Cataldi, Celeste Graves, Amanda Nicole Gulla, Mikhail Horowitz. Lissa Kiernan, Phillip X. Levine, Linda Montano, Kathy Z. Price, George Quasha, Christy Rupp, Victoria Sullivan, Daniel Villegas, and Robert Burke Warren. There will also be an open-mic component and stage sets by local artist Joanne Pagano Weber.

Donations of non-perishable food or drink for the Saugerties Food Pantry and books for the Greene Correctional Facility will be gratefully accepted at the event. This includes gifts of the written word to prison inmates through donations of books.

“We’re especially excited that this year we’re going to be at the Newberry Artisan Market,” says poet and event organizer Bruce Weber. “It’s a venue that has brought a growing community of artists and bold new perspectives to the area.”

The Out of This World festival will take place at Newberry Artisan Market in Saugerties on January 1 from 1 to 8pm. Admission is free, and the above-mentioned donations are encouraged.