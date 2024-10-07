O+ Festival Kicks Off in Kingston

click to enlarge Neko Case

On October 11, 12, and 13 the O+ Festival will once again take over venues across Kingston, bringing music, art, and wellness to the historic Ulster County city.



For its 14th year, the festival promises a jaw-dropping 55 scheduled musical acts that include headliner Neko Case as well as Kate Pierson, Hannah Cohen, Rhett Miller, Eric Redd, Beech Creeps, Tall Juan, Milagro Verde Cumbia, EMEFE, Akai Solo, Brittany Ann Tranbaugh, Bruiser and Bicycle, Colton Thorn, DAP the Contract, DJ Kaykay47, Duo Andalucia, Eat the Cake Band, Famous Accordions of the Universe, Freequency Collective, Gabe ’Nandez, Good for Mondays, Grains of Euphora, Labretta Suede and the Motel 6, Levanta, Liana Gabel, and many more. There’s also a Blair Witch Project 25th anniversary screening, performances by the inkBOAT and Stephen Pelton Dance Theater troupes, dozens of readings, and a plethora of practitioners from the healing arts world.

Cofounded by a handful of local artists and doctors, the first O+ Festival was held in Kingston in 2010. The full weekend of performances and art brought together local and visiting musicians and artists, who exchanged their work for health and wellness services from participating medical workers and healers.

The full 2024 O+ Festival lineup and events schedule, as well as wristbands-for-donation pricing, is accessible on the O+ organization’s website.