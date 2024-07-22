 Phillipe Petit to Perform for 50th Anniversary of WTC Walk | Dance | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Lately it feels like the world has lost its balance, to put things mildly. But perhaps we can all learn a thing or two about balance—or at least draw some inspiration and perspective—from Phillipe Petit, the French-born, Woodstock-based aerialist whose high wire walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center made heart-stopping history in 1974. On August 7 and 8, Petit will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his mind-blowing, monolithic feat with “TOWERING!!,” a new performance designed to evoke his World Trade Center achievement at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine.

“Time is short, it feels like yesterday morning,” says Petit, 74, when asked what it’s like to reflect on the act that put him, literally, on the world stage. “Nothing dulls the memory as I think back to all of the details and the joy of that time.”

In addition to Petit’s wire-walking at the “TOWERING!!” events, both nights will also feature performances by Sting, Grammy-nominated jazz clarinetist Anat Cohen, renowned whistler Molly Lewis (Barbie), and many others. Petit maintains a loving 42-year relationship with the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, where he has staged many other performances, including last February’s “The Ribbon Walk,” which saw him walk a high wire through the ribbons of artist Anne Patterson’s Divine Pathways, a silky, rainbow-hued sculpture hung from the cathedral’s soaring ceiling. “It was not easy to dance between the ribbons,” he says. “But it was a very beautiful performance. I always love to collaborate with other artists when I can do that.”

Despite his advancing age, Petit has no plans to step off the wire and had other performances planned for later in the year. “I’ve never felt a reason to stop,” he says. “I’ve never in my life worked with a goal of what will remain after I leave. I have no choice but to keep going. It just makes me happy that people find what I do inspiring and that it makes them feel that nothing is impossible. For me, that is the highest compliment. That is enough.”

Phillipe Petit and friends will present “TOWERING!!” at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in New York City on August 7 and 8 at 8:30pm. Tickets are $50-$500 and up and proceeds will benefit the cathedral’s community programs and the organization and preservation of Petit’s archives.

Peter Aaron

Peter Aaron is the arts editor for Chronogram.
