“The Garbologists” Opens at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville

Under the expert leadership of its artistic director, Brendan Burke, Shadowland Stages continues to present new plays and musicals by some of the most vital voices in contemporary theater on its main and black-box studio stages. One of the standouts of Shadowland’s 2024 season is playwright Lindsay Joelle’s latest work, “The Garbologists,” which opens on September 13 and runs through September 29.

“The Garbologists” chronicles the lives of Danny, a white blue-collar sanitation worker, and Marlowe, a Black, Ivy League-educated newcomer to the field, as they navigate their shifts in a 19-ton garbage truck — making for a poignant yet hilarious exploration of unlikely friendship. Set against the backdrop of a New York City garbage route, the comedy follows the pair as their initial banter evolves into a deeper connection and they come to understand the unexpected commonalities that connect them. The play is directed by Jammie Patton.

“The Garbologists” will run September 13-29 at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $35.