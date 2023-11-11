This Week's Top Hudson Valley Events November 13-29

click to enlarge Samantha Bee performs at the Bardavon on November 17.

Jackson Whalan

November 17 at Dream Away Lodge

In 2018, Jackson Whalan pioneered “chamber rap” when he collaborated with cellist Dave Eggar on a reinterpretation of Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden,” a track from 2018’s Millennial Sound. Having spent a few searching years studying integral sustainability in India and turntablism in New York, touring, and living on the West Coast, the Berkshires-born rapper and producer returned to the region, where he recorded 2021’s From the Woods (with a guest appearance by KRS-One). He hits his home-’hood haunt, the revamped Dream Away Lodge, this month. (Chris Murphy fiddles November 10 and 11; Gaby’s Third Thursday Dance Party brings the backwoods disco November 16.) 8pm. Donation suggested. Beckett, Massachusetts.



Lewis Black



The King of Rant returns to Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill with his "Off the Rails" tour. Black's trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing exposes the absurdities and hypocrisies of contemporary life. A winner of two Grammy awards, Black has published three bestselling books and he keeps his fans up to speed with his current annoyances via his "Rant Cast" podcast.

Samantha Bee



Stand-up Bee's new live show, "Your Favorite Woman" celebrates the fact that women are really f*cking cool, despite what six Supreme Court Justices seem to think. The former host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," which ran for seven seasons on TBS, Bee brings her pointedly pro-woman comedy to the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie.

Little Fugitive

November 18 at the Moviehouse

Among film buffs, Ruth Orkin and Morris Engel are known for breaking new ground in both still and moving pictures. This fall, a rare screening of the 1953 classic Little Fugitive (codirected by the iconic duo) and the documentary Ruth Orkin: Frames of Life (directed by Mary Engel, the artists’ daughter) will come to life at The Moviehouse in Millerton, followed by a Q&A with Engel—about her parents’ life, respective creative process, and enduring impact of their work. A reception will follow, at Mad Rose Gallery, where the work of both will be on display through December 31.

“Throwing Stones”

November 19 at Paramount Hudson Valley

It’s New Year’s Eve in Wisconsin, and Roz finds herself all alone in the “Ice Palace”—a curling club in her hometown. While preparing for the upcoming bonspiel, in walks Victor (with whom she once shared a passion for myriad things including one another). As the clock ticks toward midnight, the protagonists must reexamine the icy rift between them and decide if a thaw lies ahead. In a staged reading of this new play at Paramount, Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson—the local husband-and-wife team who have performed together 72 times over 40 years—must navigate slippery topics including love, betrayal, Shakespeare, and curling.

Cold Spring Dance

November 19 at 3pm in Cold Spring

Located at the intersection of dance, art history, and nature, the program will feature dancers from Dance Theatre of Harlem, among others, with choreography by Artistic Director Cally Kordaris at the Cold Spring Dance Mountaintop Gardens and Indoor Performance Space. The locale—former home of the late author, architect, engineer, and Columbia University professor Mario Salvadori—stands as testament to the nonprofit’s vision: to engage students by incorporating art and creativity in their everyday lives.

Guided Meditation and Conversation with Dan Harris

November 19 at Troutbeck

On the heels of a panic attack while working as an on-air journalist, Harris leaned into mindfulness—a highly sought-after skill in today’s ever-turbulent world. Join the creator of the “Ten Percent Happier” podcast and cocreator of an app of the same name for an intimate talk and introduction to his thinking followed by a guided meditation. All levels, age 14-plus, are welcome.

Peter Biskind

November 19 at Spencertown Academy Arts Center

Author Peter Biskind and historian David Nasaw join forces for a dialogue about the ebb and flow of television—in its various guises, formats, and utter domination of Americans’ leisure time. Spencertown Academy Arts Center, in collaboration with the Chatham Bookstore, celebrates Biskind’s new book, Pandora’s Box: How Guts, Guile, and Greed Upended TV.



"Linda Mary Montano: Art=Healing"

Saugerties is planning a big commemorative splash this fall for performance art pioneer and hometown hero Linda Mary Montano. Now 81, Montano is still making art and will perform a variety of work at locations across the village—Emerge Gallery, Lamb Center, Newberry Artisan Market, Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre, and Washburn Studios—including wearing a blindfold for a week. On November 19, Montano will embodying one of her most iconic characters, Bob Dylan, performing with musician Paul McMahon.