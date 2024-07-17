 The Rising Popularity of Cannabis Concentrates | Branded Content | Dispensaries | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event
Branded Content

The Rising Popularity of Cannabis Concentrates

Presented with

Photo by Max Vadakin, courtesy of The Pass

The original cannabis concentrate, hashish (aka hash), may have been around for centuries, but of the many ways to consume cannabis, concentrates are likely still the least-understood product found on dispensary shelves. However, according to the team at Berkshires-based recreational cannabis dispensary, The Pass, concentrates such as hash rosin, wax, and shatter are quickly becoming one of experienced users’ most popular ways to enjoy cannabis due to the rise of solventless concentrates.

click to enlarge The Rising Popularity of Cannabis Concentrates
Photo by Max Vadakin, courtesy of The Pass

While dabbing concentrate (heating a small amount of concentrate, or the dab, and inhaling the vapor) rose in popularity among experienced users in the 2010s, many of those concentrates were made using a solvent like butane, propane, ethanol, or CO2. In a nod to concentrates’ ancient roots, modern solventless concentrates like those made by The Pass rely instead on mechanical, pressurized, or heat-based methods to separate trichome glands from plant material, which is better for the plant and the environment.

That’s because a solventless extraction better retains the plant’s terpene and cannabinoid profile. With a higher percentage of terpenes in the finished concentrate, that means that a consumer gets as close as possible to the true cannabis plant matter—resulting in a much cleaner, more robust “high” experience. Solventless extraction techniques are also considered more environmentally friendly since they don’t rely on the use of harsh chemicals that can harm the environment during production and disposal.

While concentrates are most often associated with dabbing, there’s a whole world of concentrate consumption that also includes disposable pens, carts, and edibles, which offer a more consistent whole-body high when compared to distillate.

click to enlarge The Rising Popularity of Cannabis Concentrates
Photo by Max Vadakin, courtesy of The Pass

The Pass makes a variety of its own concentrates, including dabable/smokable hash rosin and brick hash, hash rosin vapes, and a line of hash rosin gummies. The Pass also recently partnered with actor Jim Belushi’s renowned brand Belushi’s Farm to create a new line of Belushi’s Farm x The Pass hash rosin vapes.

Looking to branch out and explore the wide world of Massachusetts-made concentrates? The Pass also curates a menu of the best concentrates around the state, bringing in a variety of concentrate types for consumers of all experience levels and preferences.

To stay up to date on new products and events, join The Pass mailing list or follow along on Instagram. Visit the website at thepass.co for more info.
This content was produced by Chronogram Media Branded Content Studio in collaboration with our sponsor. It does not necessarily reflect the attitude, views, or opinions of the Chronogram editorial staff. PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY. This product may cause impairment and may be habit-forming. For use only by adults 21 years of age or older. Keep out of the reach of children. This product has not been analyzed or approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). There is limited information on the side effects of using this product, and there may be associated health risks. Marijuana use during pregnancy and breast-feeding may pose potential harms. It is against the law to drive or operate machinery when under the influence of this product. KEEP THIS PRODUCT AWAY FROM CHILDREN. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgment. The impairment effects of Edibles may be delayed by two hours or more. In case of accidental ingestion, contact poison control hotline 1-800-222- 1222 or 9-1-1. This product may be illegal outside of MA. This content is made possible by our sponsor. It does not necessarily reflect the attitude, views, or opinions of the Chronogram editorial staff.

Tags

Comments (0)
Add a Comment
  • Liquid Light Flight: Spring Tide

    Liquid Light Flight: Spring Tide

    @ Stone Mountain Farm

    Thu., July 18, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Fri., July 19, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Sat., July 20, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Thu., July 25, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Fri., July 26, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m. and Sat., July 27, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation