The Rising Popularity of Cannabis Concentrates

The original cannabis concentrate, hashish (aka hash), may have been around for centuries, but of the many ways to consume cannabis, concentrates are likely still the least-understood product found on dispensary shelves. However, according to the team at Berkshires-based recreational cannabis dispensary, The Pass, concentrates such as hash rosin, wax, and shatter are quickly becoming one of experienced users’ most popular ways to enjoy cannabis due to the rise of solventless concentrates.

click to enlarge Photo by Max Vadakin, courtesy of The Pass

While dabbing concentrate (heating a small amount of concentrate, or the dab, and inhaling the vapor) rose in popularity among experienced users in the 2010s, many of those concentrates were made using a solvent like butane, propane, ethanol, or CO2. In a nod to concentrates’ ancient roots, modern solventless concentrates like those made by The Pass rely instead on mechanical, pressurized, or heat-based methods to separate trichome glands from plant material, which is better for the plant and the environment.

That’s because a solventless extraction better retains the plant’s terpene and cannabinoid profile. With a higher percentage of terpenes in the finished concentrate, that means that a consumer gets as close as possible to the true cannabis plant matter—resulting in a much cleaner, more robust “high” experience. Solventless extraction techniques are also considered more environmentally friendly since they don’t rely on the use of harsh chemicals that can harm the environment during production and disposal.

While concentrates are most often associated with dabbing, there’s a whole world of concentrate consumption that also includes disposable pens, carts, and edibles, which offer a more consistent whole-body high when compared to distillate.

click to enlarge Photo by Max Vadakin, courtesy of The Pass

The Pass makes a variety of its own concentrates, including dabable/smokable hash rosin and brick hash, hash rosin vapes, and a line of hash rosin gummies. The Pass also recently partnered with actor Jim Belushi’s renowned brand Belushi’s Farm to create a new line of Belushi’s Farm x The Pass hash rosin vapes.



Looking to branch out and explore the wide world of Massachusetts-made concentrates? The Pass also curates a menu of the best concentrates around the state, bringing in a variety of concentrate types for consumers of all experience levels and preferences.