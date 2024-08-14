The Top 5 Cannabis Products Canna Provisions Customers Love

Four years in a row, Chronogram readers have voted Canna Provisions as their favorite cannabis dispensary in the Chronogrammie readers’ choice awards.

The reasons why? The award-winning Berkshires dispensary with locations in Lee and Holyoke is known for its education-centric, consultative approach to helping customers find the best products for their needs, whether they’re first-time shoppers or experienced consumers. The dispensary is also the exclusive home of Smash Hits, its own premium cannabis line developed by industry legend and Canna Provisions’ director of cultivation Greg “Chemdog” Krzanowski.

In addition to its Smash Hits products, the Canna Provisions team is dedicated to making sure its locations are stocked with a diverse selection of the highest-grade cannabis products ​​that are completely natural and free of chemicals.

Here are the top brands on Canna Provisions shelves that customers keep coming back to the Berkshires for again and again.

1. Treeworks Tinctures

click to enlarge Image courtesy Canna Provisions

Founded in 2018 by three Massachusetts residents and longtime friends, Treeworks has since become an award-winning, nationally recognized brand beloved for its tinctures. From its simple Purist Drops containing 1 part CBD and 1 part THC to its Dream Drops with Valerian Root Chamomile and CBN formulated to promote a restful evening to its Pet Drops designed specifically for four-legged friends, Treeworks has a tincture for every consumer and occasion.

2. Wana Gummies

click to enlarge Image courtesy Canna Provisions

Boulder-based Wana is known across the industry for its commitment to testing and its vegan, terpene-enhanced, melt-proof recipe for gummies. With bold flavors like limoncello, pina colada, and strawberry margarita and growing lineup of doses, CBD/THC ratios, onset times, and effects, Wana makes the edibles experience both enjoyable and reliable.

3. Wyld Gummies

Image courtesy Canna Provisions

Since its founding in 2016, Oregon-based Wyld has become the number one bestselling cannabis gummy brand in the US. Its edibles are made with real fruit, including sour cherry, elderberry, and pear, and its flavors are paired with a thoughtful combination of THC, CBD, other minor cannabinoids, and terpenes for formulations for an array of effects that highlight the power of the natural ingredients inside.

4. Eleven Flower

Image courtesy Canna Provisions

Developed by Ethos Cannabis, a leader of the medical cannabis industry in Pennsylvania, Eleven is its ​​premium line of flower for the recreational market. The Eleven line includes a mix of classic and new, innovative strains of cannabis, including hybrids ranging from energizing Intergalactic to feel-good Ulce De Uva (a cross between Grape Pie and OG Kush) to grounding Grease Bucket (a cross between GG4 and Cookies and Cream).

5. Incredibles Chocolate

click to enlarge Image courtesy Canna Provisions

Founded in 2010, Colorado-based Incredibles is a cannabis industry OG. Founders Josh Fink, Derek Cummings, Rick Scarpello, and Bob Eschino built the brand on a commitment to accurate dosing and consistency at a time where there wasn’t much of either to be had in the edibles market. Today, the award-winning company is still beloved for its original chocolate bars with 10mg of THC in each square, including its classic Mile High Mint Bar and its Massachusetts-inspired Bay State Bar with toffee.