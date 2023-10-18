“Cover Story: 30 Years of Chronogram” Opening Reception

On October 15, an opening reception was held for “Cover Story: 30 Years of Chronogram” at Time and Space Limited in Hudson. The show includes all 351 covers of the magazine, from Jane Sanders’s illustration for the October/November issue to Spencer Tunick’s photo on the cover of the October 2023 edition. It is the first time all the covers have been shown at one time. The event was attended by over 100 people, many of whom were artists we’ve been privileged to feature on the cover.

Thanks to our show sponsors, Athens Fine Art Framing and Bloomberg Connects, and Upper Depot Brewing Co. and Benmarl Winery for the drinks. A big note of gratitude to Mark Gruber of Mark Gruber Gallery for handling all the framing and Linda Mussmann and Claudia Bruce of Time and Space Limited for hosting the show. And a tip of the cap to our cofounder and CEO, Amara Projansky, for spearheading the installation of this epic exhibition.

The show continues through November 12. There will be a closing reception Chronogram Conversation held from 3-5pm on November 12 with a number of artists whose work have been featured on the cover.

Photos by Lynn M. Alaimo