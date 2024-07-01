2024 Health & Wellness Winners

Acupuncturist
First Place: Dr. Lyndsay von Miller DACM LAc, Kingston NY
Instagram: @acupuncture_broadway
[email protected]
www.vonmilleracupuncture.com; www.AcupunctureBroadway.com
I offer evidence-informed Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine, blending traditional techniques with modern scientific research to ensure safe and effective treatments. My approach fosters a partnership between doctor and patient, combining your self-wisdom with my clinical expertise to create personalized treatment plans that achieve your health goals.
Second Place: Kristin Misik, Sunset Healing Collective
Third Place: Pellegrino Healing Center
4307 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 233-5672
pellegrinohealingcenter.com
We offer personalized care, including acupuncture, massage therapy, herbal medicine, energy healing, integrative medicine, and an integrative cancer center. Our compassionate team treats you as a whole person, providing comprehensive care from preparation to follow-up. By combining cutting-edge holistic healing modalities with the latest technologies, we deliver superior care for faster relief and recovery. Healing, elevated.
Audiologist
First Place: Debra Trees Audiology Associates, 10 McKown Road Suite 200, Albany NY 12203
Second Place: Kingston Audiology
Third Place: Advanced Audiology Of NY
Barber Shop
First Place: Barber Shoppe & Shaving Parlor
Second Place: Mostafas Broadway Barbershop
Third Place: Pugsly's Barbershop
Cannabis Dispensary (Medical)
First Place: Catskill Mountain High
Second Place: Etain
Third Place: Curaleaf NY Hudson Valley
Cannabis Dispensary (Recreational)
First Place: Canna Provisions
Second Place: The Pass | Berkshires MA Cannabis Dispensary
Third Place: Kapha Cannabis Dispensary
CBD Product
First Place: Canna provisions
Second Place: Hepworth CBD
Third Place: Your CBD Store - Kingston, NY
1220 Ulster Avenue, Kingston
(845) 383-1425
[email protected]
https://www.cbdstorekingston.com/
At Your CBD Store in Kingston, we prioritize your health and happiness. Are you dealing with stress? Anxiety? Pain? Sleeplessness?- We’re here to answer all of your questions and help you find the best product for your needs. Made in the USA, organic products, with a 30-day money back guarantee!
Chiropractor
First Place: Dr. Julia Wilson D.C.
Second Place: Dr. David Ness
Third Place: Dr. Owen Brewster
Counselor/Therapist
First Place: Lea Trageser
Second Place: Sara Guerriero, LMSW
Third Place: Katie Peterson LCSW
Day Spa
First Place: Woodstock spa
Second Place: Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck
Third Place: Origin Wellness NY
Dentist
First Place: Dr. Gene DeStefano, DDS
Second Place: Pine Street Dental Associates
Third Place: Michael Manasar Dentistry
Esthetician
First Place: Nicole, Hudson Dermatology
Second Place: Bliss Beauty Bar - Neva Suszczynski
Third Place: Lindita Dushaj LE LMT
General Practitioner
First Place: Corinne Reilly PA-C
Second Place: Teresa J. Foster, DO
Third Place: Dr. Elizabeth Costley (845) 338-7140
Gym
First Place: Hudson Valley Ambition
Second Place: Studio fitness
Third Place: Kingston Athletics/CrossFit Ulster
Hair Restoration
First Place: Encore Hair Center
Second Place: Jenae Yelina, Shangri-La Hair Studio
Third Place: Lashes, locks, and Love
Hair Salon
First Place: Hair by Leash
Second Place: Shangri-La Hair Studio - Jenae Yelina
Third Place: Sullivan & Main
Massage Therapist
First Place: Mike Carroll, Uplift Licensed Massage Therapy Wellness PLLCWithin Kingston Athletics, 1300 Ulster Avenue, Kingston NY 12401
www.upliftwellness.org
https://www.facebook.com/uplift.wellness.ny/
https://www.instagram.com/uplift.wellness.ny/
At Uplift Wellness we combine the power of massage therapy and movement interventions to help you experience pain-free, confident movement. Our mission is to provide holistic and personalized care that empowers individuals to not only get relief from pain, but gain the confidence to move freely and unhindered again.
Second Place: Lindita Dushaj LE LMT
Third Place: The Masterpiece Massage
Medical Spa
First Place: Hudson Dermatology
Second Place: Pellegrino Healing Center
Third Place: Luna
Dermatology
First Place: Joseph K. Cohen, OD
Second Place: Park Optical
Third Place: Visionexcel
Orthodontist
First Place: Sunshine Smiles: Kingston
Second Place: Efros Orthodontics
Third Place: Van Vliet Orthodontics: Martin F. Van Vliet, DMD
Pediatrician
First Place: The Children's Medical Group - Kingston
Second Place: Danielle Cigliano, DO
Third Place: Bambini Pediatrics PC
Personal Trainer (name, business)
First Place: Ryan Naccarato HVA
Second Place: Olivia Grimsland
Third Place: Elan Trischitta, ET Sports
Pharmacy
First Place: Village Apothecary
Second Place: Dedrick's Pharmacy and Gift Shop190 Main Street, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-0310
www.dedrickspharmacy.com
Full-service independent pharmacy serving the New Paltz area for over 50 years. We are proud to offer an exceptional level of customer care. Our commitment is to our customers and the community. Open seven days a week! Contact us to schedule a free Wellness Consultation to review your medicines and supplements and learn how we can help you improve your health outcomes. Ask about PakMyMeds. We are your partner in better health!
Third Place: Nekos-Dedrick's Pharmacy
Physical Therapist
First Place: Christy Keegan, Manual PT of Ulster
Second Place: Laura Loftus Physical Therapy
Third Place: Saugerties Physical Therapy - Dan Hoyt
Pilates Studio
First Place: 9E Essentials Pilates & Wellness/ Christa Rose Saugerties, NY
Second Place: Body Be Well Pilates
Third Place: Breathe Studio: Barre & Pilates
Reiki Practitioner
First Place: Reiki, Healings & Readings by Sensei Lorry Salluzzi
Second Place: OHEN healing
Third Place: Hudson Valley Meditation & Reiki
Resort/Hotel Spa
First Place: Mohonk Mountain House
Second Place: Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck
Third Place: Emerson Resort & Spa
Spiritual/Contemplative Space
First Place: Blue Deer Center Spiritual Retreat In Nature
Second Place: Omega Institute for Holistic Studies
Third Place: Dharmakaya Center for Wellbeing
Veterinarian
First Place: Better Lives Animal Hospital / Dr. Edward Decort (845) 835-8348
Second Place: Creature Comforts Animal Hospital, P.C.
Third Place: Hurley Veterinary Hospital
Wellness Center
First Place: Estuary Healing Arts; A Chiropractic and Integrated Health Center - Kingston NY
Second Place: Clovelea Therapeutic Collective
Third Place: Pellegrino Healing Center
Yoga Studio
First Place: Shakti Yoga
Second Place: The Yoga House
Third Place: Mandala Yoga and Arts