2024 Health & Wellness Winners

Acupuncturist

First Place: Dr. Lyndsay von Miller DACM LAc, Kingston NY



83 Maiden Lane, Kingston NY by appointment only



Instagram:

[email protected]

I offer evidence-informed Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine, blending traditional techniques with modern scientific research to ensure safe and effective treatments. My approach fosters a partnership between doctor and patient, combining your self-wisdom with my clinical expertise to create personalized treatment plans that achieve your health goals.

Second Place: Kristin Misik, Sunset Healing Collective

Third Place: Pellegrino Healing Center



4307 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538(845) 233-5672

We offer personalized care, including acupuncture, massage therapy, herbal medicine, energy healing, integrative medicine, and an integrative cancer center. Our compassionate team treats you as a whole person, providing comprehensive care from preparation to follow-up. By combining cutting-edge holistic healing modalities with the latest technologies, we deliver superior care for faster relief and recovery. Healing, elevated.

Audiologist

First Place: Debra Trees Audiology Associates, 10 McKown Road Suite 200, Albany NY 12203

Second Place: Kingston Audiology

Third Place: Advanced Audiology Of NY

Barber Shop

First Place: Barber Shoppe & Shaving Parlor

Second Place: Mostafas Broadway Barbershop

Third Place: Pugsly's Barbershop

Cannabis Dispensary (Medical)

First Place: Catskill Mountain High

Second Place: Etain

Third Place: Curaleaf NY Hudson Valley

Cannabis Dispensary (Recreational)

First Place: Canna Provisions

Second Place: The Pass | Berkshires MA Cannabis Dispensary

Third Place: Kapha Cannabis Dispensary

CBD Product

First Place: Canna provisions

Second Place: Hepworth CBD

[email protected]

1220 Ulster Avenue, Kingston(845) 383-1425At Your CBD Store in Kingston, we prioritize your health and happiness. Are you dealing with stress? Anxiety? Pain? Sleeplessness?- We’re here to answer all of your questions and help you find the best product for your needs. Made in the USA, organic products, with a 30-day money back guarantee!



Chiropractor

First Place: Dr. Julia Wilson D.C.

Second Place: Dr. David Ness

Third Place: Dr. Owen Brewster

Counselor/Therapist

First Place: Lea Trageser

Second Place: Sara Guerriero, LMSW

Third Place: Katie Peterson LCSW

Day Spa

First Place: Woodstock spa

Second Place: Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck

Third Place: Origin Wellness NY

Dentist

First Place: Dr. Gene DeStefano, DDS

Second Place: Pine Street Dental Associates

Third Place: Michael Manasar Dentistry

Esthetician

First Place: Nicole, Hudson Dermatology

Second Place: Bliss Beauty Bar - Neva Suszczynski

Third Place: Lindita Dushaj LE LMT

General Practitioner

First Place: Corinne Reilly PA-C

Second Place: Teresa J. Foster, DO

Third Place: Dr. Elizabeth Costley (845) 338-7140

Gym

First Place: Hudson Valley Ambition

Second Place: Studio fitness

Third Place: Kingston Athletics/CrossFit Ulster

Hair Restoration

First Place: Encore Hair Center

Second Place: Jenae Yelina, Shangri-La Hair Studio

Third Place: Lashes, locks, and Love

Hair Salon

First Place: Hair by Leash

Second Place: Shangri-La Hair Studio - Jenae Yelina

Third Place: Sullivan & Main

Massage Therapist

First Place: Mike Carroll, Uplift Licensed Massage Therapy Wellness PLLC

Within Kingston Athletics, 1300 Ulster Avenue, Kingston NY 12401At Uplift Wellness we combine the power of massage therapy and movement interventions to help you experience pain-free, confident movement. Our mission is to provide holistic and personalized care that empowers individuals to not only get relief from pain, but gain the confidence to move freely and unhindered again.



Second Place: Lindita Dushaj LE LMT

Third Place: The Masterpiece Massage

Medical Spa

First Place: Hudson Dermatology

Second Place: Pellegrino Healing Center

Third Place: Luna

Dermatology

First Place: Joseph K. Cohen, OD

Second Place: Park Optical

Third Place: Visionexcel

Orthodontist

First Place: Sunshine Smiles: Kingston

Second Place: Efros Orthodontics

Third Place: Van Vliet Orthodontics: Martin F. Van Vliet, DMD

Pediatrician

First Place: The Children's Medical Group - Kingston

Second Place: Danielle Cigliano, DO

Third Place: Bambini Pediatrics PC

Personal Trainer (name, business)

First Place: Ryan Naccarato HVA

Second Place: Olivia Grimsland

Third Place: Elan Trischitta, ET Sports

Pharmacy

First Place: Village Apothecary

190 Main Street, New Paltz, NY 12561

(845) 255-0310

Full-service independent pharmacy serving the New Paltz area for over 50 years. We are proud to offer an exceptional level of customer care. Our commitment is to our customers and the community. Open seven days a week! Contact us to schedule a free Wellness Consultation to review your medicines and supplements and learn how we can help you improve your health outcomes. Ask about PakMyMeds. We are your partner in better health!



Third Place: Nekos-Dedrick's Pharmacy

Physical Therapist

First Place: Christy Keegan, Manual PT of Ulster

Second Place: Laura Loftus Physical Therapy

Third Place: Saugerties Physical Therapy - Dan Hoyt

Pilates Studio

First Place: 9E Essentials Pilates & Wellness/ Christa Rose Saugerties, NY

Second Place: Body Be Well Pilates

Third Place: Breathe Studio: Barre & Pilates

Reiki Practitioner

First Place: Reiki, Healings & Readings by Sensei Lorry Salluzzi

Second Place: OHEN healing

Third Place: Hudson Valley Meditation & Reiki

Resort/Hotel Spa

First Place: Mohonk Mountain House

Second Place: Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck

Third Place: Emerson Resort & Spa

Spiritual/Contemplative Space

First Place: Blue Deer Center Spiritual Retreat In Nature

Second Place: Omega Institute for Holistic Studies

Third Place: Dharmakaya Center for Wellbeing

Veterinarian

First Place: Better Lives Animal Hospital / Dr. Edward Decort (845) 835-8348

Second Place: Creature Comforts Animal Hospital, P.C.

Third Place: Hurley Veterinary Hospital

Wellness Center

First Place: Estuary Healing Arts; A Chiropractic and Integrated Health Center - Kingston NY

Second Place: Clovelea Therapeutic Collective

Third Place: Pellegrino Healing Center

Yoga Studio

First Place: Shakti Yoga

Second Place: The Yoga House

Third Place: Mandala Yoga and Arts