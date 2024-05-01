9 New Hudson Valley Restaurants that Have Opened in the Last Year

Embark on a culinary journey across the Hudson Valley with our latest restaurant roundup. Discover Nirvana’s inventive Indian flavors in Woodstock, indulge in European-inflected dishes at Eliza in Kingston, and warm up with authentic ramen at District Ramen in Newburgh. Experience the taste of modern Spain at Bar Brava, or savor Italian gastropub delights at Spettro in Poughkeepsie. Venture to Willa in Millerton for farm-to-table New American cuisine, or unwind at Oliver’s Tavern at the Howland House in Mount Tremper for cozy British pub fare. End your gastronomic tour at Ciao Bella in New Paltz or One with Land in Pine Bush for Italian-inspired and seasonally inspired dishes.

Nirvana | Woodstock

The second restaurant opened by Shiwanti and Chaminda Widyarathna, co-owners of the beloved Cinnamon restaurant in Rhinebeck, Nirvana features an inventive and highly curated menu that doesn’t sacrifice the centuries of wisdom gathered in the flavors and techniques of Indian cuisine in a sleek, modern dining room. Currently on the starter menu are six dishes ($10 to $15), and a sharable dish, “Chaat for the Table” ($25), an assortment of beloved street-food dishes that includes pani puri—fried, hollow, crispy pockets stuffed with chickpeas, potatoes, and spices—that comes in three flavors: traditional, with tamarind mint-water; dahi-style with sweet and tart yogurt; and with black caviar, the restaurant’s own version, as well as samosa chaat, adapted for fine dining. There are five vegetable dishes, including baingan bharta and malai kofta, each $18. There are four poultry dishes ($22), including tandoori chicken, a biryani, and additionally a duck vindaloo ($30); Laal maas is lamb stew standout ($22), as well as the tandoori jumbo prawns ($28).

Eliza | Kingston

Eliza is the latest endeavor of the culinary crew behind Ollie’s Pizza, who teamed up with chef Chris Bradley, an alum of Cafe Boulud and Gramercy Tavern, for this project. It’s part of the three storefronts on Broadway that also house Fletcher & Lu and Ollie’s Slice Shop, all above a massive commissary prep space spanning the entire footprint of the building in the basement. The bistro’s wood-burning grill is the central conceit that holds Bradley’s European-inflected, world-traveling menu together. The menu is a choose-your-own-adventure affair, with the main proteins served a la carte and diners adding on as they like from the sides. The wine program, with a list over 50 bottles strong, is by Katie Morton, an Eleven Madison Park vet and manager of Kingston Wine Co.

District Ramen | Newburgh

District Ramen joins Downstate on Lander Street, hinting at an emergent and unlikely culinary corridor on a residential street off Broadway. A rad, red-and-yellow sun mural lights up the brick wall behind the bar at the new shoebox Japanese spot, which peddles all your favorites from Ichimi cucumber salad and gyoza (both $6) to steamed buns ($9). If you don’t know takoyaki— octopus-stuffed fried dough balls drizzled with sauce, mayo, and bonito flakes—this is your chance ($9). But it’s still winter folks, and we’re all really here for the ramen. There are four options ($16-$19), each with a different broth base, including one veggie option. Spice lovers, make a beeline for the Edison bowl with tan tan broth and wavy noodles, topped with bean sprouts, bok choy, scallions, chili oil, ground pork, chili paste, and ground sesame ($17). District Ramen also offers sake by the cup ($6 to $9) and rotating craft beer on tap.

Bar Brava | Newburgh

click to enlarge Bar Brava, Newburgh

Under owner Philippe Pierre and chef Mike McCree, the spot at the corner of Liberty and Broadway in Newburgh once occupied by Mama Roux, is now Bar Brava. With tapas, curated wine, cocktails, and live music, the new restaurant seeks to bring a taste of modern Spain to Newburgh with a small-plates approach that allows you to pick your own price point. There’s no mold-breaking here: Expect classic tapas like albondigas (meatballs, $12), camarones al ajillo (garlic shrimp), croquetas de jamon (jam croquettes, $14), and pulpo a la parilla (grilled octopus, $16). Filling entrees include paella ($32/$38) and pan-roasted branzino ($33). Wash it all down with a sherry, vermouth, or a glass of Spanish wine.

Spettro | Poughkeepsie

click to enlarge Shine Bright Photography Spettro

With a gleaming, tiled interior (including the impressive pizza oven), Spettro brings the concept of Italian gastropub to Poughkeepsie with Sunday brunch, lunch, and dinner. Mid-day options range from sandwiches like the PLT (p for pancetta, $17) to panzanella salad, pizzas, and, for starters, tasty morsels like shrimp in white wine sauce ($18) and grape and ricotta crostinis ($16). Dinner is a hefty affair with mains ranging from scallops to pork chop and steak frites ($35-$37). The oven pumps out panouzzos (i.e. pizza sandwich) and mouthwatering pies like the Santa Rosalia with tomato cream, Calabrian chili oil, Sicilian oregano, stracciatella, basil, and EVOO ($19). A few pizzas, like the Florina, topped with hot Italian sausage, roasted fennel, fior di latte, San Marzano tomatoes, and parmesan, come with sesame seed crust ($20).

Willa | Millerton

click to enlarge Willa, Millerton

With a combined 18 years’ experience working at 52 Main in Millerton, coworkers and couple Alanna Broesler and Jim Buhs took over the restaurant in September. After a five-week renovation they reopened in October as the farm-to-table New American spot Willa. Under the direction of chef Daniel Meissner, Willa offers a small menu that refuses to sacrifice range for size, from winter squash croquettes ($8) and black emmer pappardelle ($30) to a smash burger and fries ($22), all the while adhering to micro-seasonal cycles.

Ciao Bella | New Paltz

After years of running a successful Northern Italian restaurant in Monticello—the original Ciao Bella—the Gashi family was looking for a second location. They found what they wanted in a former railroad station beside the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail in New Paltz. Previously La Stazione restaurant, the train depot is once again serving Italian fare, now as Ciao Bella New Paltz. Aside from the lofty and luminous dining room there is also a wine cellar and a patio for additional dining options. Customer favorites include the pollo martini—chicken with a parmigiana breadcrumb crust and lemon-white wine sauce ($25), and the gnocchi Bolognese ($24).

One with Land | Pine Bush

click to enlarge One with the Land

In the former spot of the Hoot Owl in Pine Bush, the newly opened One with Land is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Jared and Tara Braithwaite. A CIA alum, Jared brings over two decades of fine dining experience around the country. Highlights of the seasonally inspired and regularly changing menu include duck fried dates ($12), the mushroom pate and spicy anchovy crostini ($12 and $13 each), and a spiced crusted lamb rib appetizer ($16) to start. Possible mains include Atlantic salmon, a bone-in pork rib ($29), pastas ($20-$24), and a chicken milanesa ($25). Don’t fall in love just yet, though: Menus change regularly.

Oliver’s Tavern at the Howland House | Mount Tremper

click to enlarge Phil Mansfield Oliver's at the Howland House