5 New Restaurants in the Hudson Valley to Try in November

click to enlarge Tamarind in Poughkeepsie is one of 140 eateries participating in this fall's Hudson Valley Restaurant Week.

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

Biannual culinary tour de force Hudson Valley Restaurant Week returns through November 12. This fall, a whopping 140 restaurants spanning eight counties (Sullivan, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Ulster, Orange, Greene, and Dutchess) are participating. During this two-week event, prix-fixe is the name of the game with flat-cost lunches and dinners at four price points: $24.95, $29.95, $39.95 or $44.95 (bevvies, tax, and tip apart). Whether you use this opportunity to revisit an old favorite like the Arnold House in Livingston Manor or try something new, like Tabla in Tannersville, you're sure to leave satiated.

C. Cassis Tasting Room

With write-ups in Bon Appetit and the New York Times to name a few, Rachael Petach's take on the classic French elixir creme de cassis was a well-timed addition to the local liquor cabinet. On October 7, Petach debuted the whimsical tasting room for C. Cassis in a rural barn in Rhinebeck. Made with botanicals like cardamom pods, bay leaf, citrus rind, and lemon verbena, the resulting cordial is less syrupy and more herbaceous than its classic counterpart. At CCTR, visitors will be able to try C. Cassis in various bespoke cocktails designed by mixologist and author Natasha David. Limited-edition products like barrel-aged cassis and the canned CC Spritz will also be on offer, as well as a selection of New York State wine, beer, spirits, NA drinks, and shareable snacks.

Morning Sunshine



Started as a weekend coffee and pastry pop-up in 2021, Morning Sunshine debuted its brick-and-mortar in Ellenville this spring. Launched by Reservoir Studio founders Victoria Messner and Natalia Moena, the new location includes a full coffee bar; cafe with pastries, sandwiches, and other food; and a market of pantry staples. On top of the requisite egg sandwiches, the breakfast menu features multiple types of cornbread. For lunch, customers can get one of many sandwiches alongside creamy lentils, protein salad, or a vegan farro grain bowl. There's even the option to build a charcuterie board. With high ceilings and bright colors, the spacious new location manages to maintain the feel of the original pop-up.

Enoki Catskill



For many years, if you wanted to source Asian pantry staples upstate, you either had to drive north to Albany or south to New York City. In recent years, stores like Harana Market in Woodstock and Sari Sari in Highland have begun to fill this gap. Enoki, opened in April by Shirley Lim and Tommy Lam, adds to the availability of East Asian grocery items with a market that brings together Chinese, Japanese, and Korean goods along with other popular provisions like Graza olive oil. From chili crisp and tonkatsu sauce to kewpie, kombu, kimchi, noodles, and dried mushrooms, Enoki stocks all the packaged ingredients to cook your favorite East Asian meals. Plus, the shop carries a selection of thrifted vintage, curated by Lam and friend Chad Enzel.

Griffin House

Run by husband-and-wife team Simone and Jessie Felice, the Circle W Market in Palenville has something of a cult following for their hearty sandwiches. The duo recently took on another prospect in town, reviving the historic Griffin House. Inspired by the public houses of Ireland, the inn offers cozy, laidback guest rooms and a tavern that is open to the public. The restaurant, led by chef Juan Romero of Lekker catering and formerly of Duo Bistro, serves a seasonal menu of (mostly) British comfort classics from fish and chips to bangers and mash, plus the requisite burger. The bar features 12 beers on tap—Guinness and Smithwick's, of course, as well as local brewery favorites, and a list of seasonally rotating signature cocktails.



