C. Cassis Gets a Tasting Room in Rhinebeck

Right between the Center for Performing Arts and ‘T’ Space as the crow flies, Current Cassis’s distillery is located on an agrarian stretch of Salisbury Turnpike in Rhinebeck in a big red barn complete with a grain silo. Starting tomorrow, October 7, the dairy barn will also be open to the public as the home of C. Cassis’s whimsical new tasting room.

As bucolic as the exterior is, the interior is modern, bright, and playful, the design a collaboration between the brand’s founder Rachael Petach and her husband Steve Quested, a graphic designer at SET Creative. Within the barn’s existing post-and-beam architecture, the pair have carved out a whitewashed space on the ground floor that is brightened by built-in shelving in the blue hue of C. Cassis’s logo and filled with merch and snacks. Bedrosians tiles beneath the marble bar offset sculptural stools from local wood shop Jack Rabbit Studio. Repurposed vintage steel frame windows offer a window into C. Cassis production space with its shiny steel tanks.

click to enlarge Courtesy of C. Cassis

Petach became familiar with creme de cassis during her time working on organic farms in France. Years later in Brooklyn, pregnant and tired of bad mocktails, the artist and hospitality industry veteran began playing around with recreating the cordial of her youth abroad.

These days, most of the berries for C. Cassis are grown at Walnut Grove Farm in nearby Staatsburg by Greg Quinn, who campaigned for a decades-long ban on the plant to be lifted. While classic creme de cassis is made with grain alcohol and carries an ABV of around 25%, Petach’s take on blackcurrant liqueur is only lightly fermented and sweetened exclusively with honey, coming in at a temperate 16 percent, like boozy wine.



click to enlarge Courtesy of C. Cassis

This makes it a great candidate for mixing in other cocktails or pouring over seltzer for a low-alcohol night. Made with botanicals like cardamom pods, bay leaf, citrus rind, and lemon verbena, the resulting cordial is less syrupy and more herbaceous than its classic counterpart—closer to a vermouth or an amaro than the traditional liqueur.

At CCTR, visitors will be able to try C. Cassis in various bespoke cocktails designed by mixologist Natasha David, who bartended at Nitecap NY and penned Drink Lightly. Limited-edition products like barrel-aged cassis and the canned CC Spritz will also be on offer, as well as a selection of New York State wine, beer, spirits, and NA drinks.



click to enlarge Courtesy of C. Cassis

Katy Moore, whose CV includes Gertie’s and Marlow & Sons, designed a tight menu of shareable snacks including cheese and charcuterie boards, sandwiches, and housemade packaged goods.

CCTR will be open to visitors on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-6pm.

C. Cassis Tasting Room (CCTR)

108 Salisbury Turnpike, Rhinebeck