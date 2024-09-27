Craft Brews & Ridge Views: Mill House Brewing Takes Over the Gunk Haus

The owners of the successful Poughkeepsie brewpub Mill House Brewing Company are crossing the Hudson for an additional venture: reinventing the former Gunk Haus as The Ridge by Mill House. In the Ulster County town of Highland, the German gastropub, which closed September 1, was as popular for its Shawangunk Ridge views as it was for its Alpine flavors.



Despite the standard-grade bar fare typically associated with breweries, Mill House is renowned for its delicious food, which is no surprise since CIA-trained executive chef Daniel Crocco also co-owns the renowned Brasserie 292 with his brother Chris. (A sold-out, pandemic-era Chinese takeout dinner even resulted in death threats!) Crocco and co-owner/brewmaster Jamie Bishop look forward to bringing their expertise westward with The Ridge, which they expect to open by the end of this year. “The only thing better than Mill House-level food, craft beer, and cocktails is enjoying them with an incredible view of the Gunks,” Bishop says. “We’ve been brewing ideas, pun intended, and can’t wait to bring a one-of-a-kind dining experience to Ulster County.”

The duo plans a rotating menu of "elevated yet playful" American cuisine with twists on classics, plus new craft cocktails and Mill House’s award-winning beers. While not farm-to-table, The Ridge will still use local products when possible and highlight Hudson Valley farmers and ingredients on its menu, both on the food and beverage sides, according to Crocco and Bishop.

"This community is built on farmland and hardworking locals. When possible, we want to be able to support not only them and their businesses but showcase their products and bring them to life for all to enjoy," Crocco says.

Expect a refreshed interior, too: “Since we're not keeping the German style of the restaurant, some design concepts will change,” Bishop explains. “However, we fell in love with the building and its history, charm, and bones, much like Mill House, so we are working hard to retain its integrity and place within the community.”

click to enlarge Mill House Brewing Company co-owner/brewmaster Jamie Bishop and executive chef Daniel Crocco in front of the former Gunk Haus

“The interior currently has a lot of wood, charm, and warmth,” Crocco adds. “We're aiming to maintain this, just updating what some may call ‘the vibe.’ You can expect to see us bring nature indoors by utilizing an earth-tone color palette, experimenting with textures, and walking the line of whimsy with wild animals.”

Brewing Mill House’s popular libations will remain the provenance of the team’s OG location in the Queen City, although a full slate of brews will always be on The Ridge’s menu. “Most of our brewing happens at our production facility on North Hamilton Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, and it will stay that way,” Bishop says. “When you can have all your products in one place, it's easier to control, making sure the beer you're putting out to the world is consistent. We do, however, look forward to meeting the new farmers and purveyors that this side of the river provides us, to connect and collaborate with within the beer side of our business.”

There are several reasons why this location was the right choice for Crocco and Bishop’s next venture—and the most obvious one is the iconic Gunks view from the deck of the restaurant. “But there's also something to be said about this building and its bones,” says Bishop. “Being from this area, we are familiar with the history of this building; and owning it, much like we do with Mill House, is nothing short of amazing and magical.”

For updates on the new brewpub, follow The Ridge by Mill House on Instagram.

The Ridge by Mill House

387 South Street, Highland