Strip Mall Gourmet: The Best Hudson Valley Restaurants in Unassuming Plazas

While offering the multi-destination shopping convenience of malls in bite-sized downtown locations, strips malls are undeniably practical, but they’ve never been particularly praised for their aesthetic or refinement. And while an unassuming and unlikely place to find your new favorite restaurant sometimes, perhaps especially upstate, you’ll find a true gem with a transportive ambiance and farm-to-table menu in a place you might have driven past hundreds of times without stopping in. We've compiled a roundup of restaurants anchored in commercial plazas and strip malls that are worth their salt.



Sushi Makio | Lake Katrine

What makes Sushi Makio stand out from dime-a-dozen sushi joints? Master chef Makio Idesako looks at sushi as an art and has been highly regarded both regionally and in Japan for his inventive menus that pay homage to traditional techniques and flavors while adding a personal touch to each dish. Hands down some of the best sushi in the Hudson Valley. Pinch your pennies and call ahead to reserve the omakase experience.

Ruby Restaurant and Bar | New Paltz

New Paltz’s walkable lower Main Street is known for its hot dining scene and variety of cuisine, but did you know about this hidden gem just off the Thruway, tucked away in the plaza by the movie theater? Open since 2022, the hip Ruby Restaurant & Bar (formerly Rubirosa) offers a Latin American-fusion menu, show-stopping cocktails, and weekly live music, away from the college crowd.

Flores Restaurant | Wappingers Falls

After starting a food truck and catering service offering Spanish-influenced cuisine 10 years ago, husband and wife duo Austin and Danielle Flores took the leap in 2021 to set roots in a brick-and-mortar location on Route 9 in Wappingers with Flores Tapas. Since then, the restaurant (and its name) has evolved to offer more than just small plates—burgers, steaks, paella-for-two—still in its intimate setting.



Cosimo’s On Union | Newburgh

With four locations around the Hudson Valley, Cosimo’s has garnered a reputation for authentic southern Italian fare made with quality farm-to-table ingredients. Their Newburgh location might appear unassuming, sharing a lot with a Vitamin Shoppe and other chains, but don’t pass them by if you enjoy crisp and flavorful brick-oven pizza and entrees that make every meal feel like Sunday dinner.

Tomo Sushi | Saugerties

When someone in Saugerties recommends “the sushi spot by Big Lots,” trust them. Tomo offers fresh, quality sushi and hibachi—that consistently receives rave reviews—in a transportive, inviting setting with traditional Japanese decor and music to set the mood.

Palace Dumplings | Wappingers Falls, Poughkeepsie

The word “authentic” doesn’t give justice to the Chinese dumplings handmade by Chef Jenny at Palace Dumpling. With a commitment to crafting dishes of the Dongbei region of northern China, their savory selection of dumplings takes center stage to a menu of noodles, salads, soups, and more all made from scratch.

Medo | Woodstock

Japanese cuisine is at the heart of this hole in the wall spot on Woodstock’s busy Mill Hill Road. Owner and head chef Kevin Lin elevates Medo’s menu of sushi and small plates to a near-fine dining experience, and their drinks menu is not to be missed with a curated selection of cocktails, sake, and Japanese whiskies.

Il Figlio Enoteca - Fishkill

While it fits with the strip mall narrative, the row of businesses that houses Il Figlio Enoteca is contemporary and inviting, just like the restaurant itself—with warm lighting, a large and welcoming bar, and two floors of dining, where you’ll enjoy authentic Italian cuisine. Next door, the newly opened La Sorella Mercato, from the same owners, offers Italian pantry staples and lunch.

Gymkhana | Fishkill

click to enlarge Courtesy of Gymkhana Cuisine of India

This highly rated Indian restaurant offers a contemporary dining experience with traditional flavors,

—chicken, seafood, goat, and tandoor specialties—in a sophisticated setting. Their weekday lunch buffet is a hit at $17.95.

Woodstock Brewing | Phoenicia

What Fishkill's Gymkhana Cuisine of India lacks in curb appeal it more than makes up for in quality and value with its a la carte and buffet offerings of Indian food.with a special focus on dishes from Kerala.

Located right on Route 28 in Phoenicia, this small-batch brewery is favored by locals and weekenders alike, offering a selection of innovative brews like the Woodstock Lager with light hops notes, or the citrusy Baby Dragon, their flagship pale ale. The Woodstock brewery also offers a menu of apps and small plates, from fried pickles and taquitos to sandwiches and tacos.

Cafe Mio | Gardiner

Located in the Gardiner Gables plaza, Cafe Mio is that go-to community hot spot where you can bring the family to enjoy breakfast and a rich latte or lunch and a cold beer. Open since 2009, it’s no-frills but top-quality, with menu options like apple cinnamon French toast, local grass-fed burgers, or an apple walnut and gorgonzola salad. A weekend brunch staple.

Miss Saigon Pho | Wappingers Falls

This Vietnamese restaurant is a local favorite for classic dishes with a modern twist that remains true to tradition. At Miss Saigon Pho, enjoy light bites like spring rolls or pho in a variety of flavors, or filling entrees, rice dishes, and satisfying sandwiches.