Cancer Horoscope | August 2024

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

An unforeseen change in alliances or social groups has a profound effect on your material stability and sense of personal security. We can't control or micromanage other people without doing disservice to ourselves. This could present an opportunity for you to seek out allies who are more willing to support you. This period of time could also find you wanting to break out of a social rut or craving deeper connection with people who have similar values as yours. Authentic and aligned relationships with others need not be transactional to be mutually beneficial. Caring for others is self-care.