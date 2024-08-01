 Cancer Horoscope | August 2024 | Cancer | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Cancer Horoscope | August 2024

By

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

An unforeseen change in alliances or social groups has a profound effect on your material stability and sense of personal security. We can't control or micromanage other people without doing disservice to ourselves. This could present an opportunity for you to seek out allies who are more willing to support you. This period of time could also find you wanting to break out of a social rut or craving deeper connection with people who have similar values as yours. Authentic and aligned relationships with others need not be transactional to be mutually beneficial. Caring for others is self-care.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
