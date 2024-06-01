June 2024 Astrology Report

Spring's chaos may have us in dire need of reflection and time to integrate the tremendous amounts of information we've had to process. How are all of these new ideas, conversations, and experiences working their way through our bodies and any new actions we'd like to take?

Luckily, Mercury enters its home sign, Gemini, on June 3 to grant us the mental acuity and verbal dexterity to cut through confusion. On June 6, a new Moon in Gemini that would typically keep conversations flowing, brings weightier concerns to the fore. There will be temptations to gloss over complex emotional topics, but we'll be forced to delve. Mars's entrance into Taurus on the 9th adds to this extra sense of gravity. We're being encouraged to slow our roll for the next six weeks. Take action, but do so methodically and cautiously. In Taurus, Mars is deliberate. It takes its time and has the endurance and strength to move mountains. This is a good time for literal and metaphorical heavy lifting.

The slow-downs continue as Venus and Mercury enter Cancer on the 17th. The planets of the heart and mind (respectively) drop into the homey, watery, emotional realms. Our thought processes are colored by very subjective emotional content, and our sensitivity levels rise. Cancer is a receptive sign, so we may feel like turning inward to connect more intimately with ourselves and others. We're likely to feel more territorial about the people and spaces that we think belong to us. On June 20, the Sun moves into Cancer, ringing in the summer solstice. We'd do well to remember that the sign of Cancer isn't all deep feelings and cuddles; Cancer initiates actions based on fiercely protective instincts. If we're not careful, we could create offense by antagonistic defense.