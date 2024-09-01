 Taurus Horoscope | September 2024 | Taurus | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Taurus Horoscope | September 2024

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

Your message really lands this month, but it's not due to the brilliance of your ideas or the soberness of your delivery. Your ability to stir emotion is your main strength, and you have receptive audiences. Whether you're trying to convince a partner to do something new or trying to mobilize a larger group of people to consider a massive overhaul, your words are strong conveyors of emotion. You are on the receiving end of this too, due to a greater need to experience intensity. You're learning to align what you say with how you feel for more powerful communication.

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
