Road Trip Down Route 28

The southernmost leg of Route 28 winds through northwest Ulster and southeast Delaware counties, offering travelers sweeping views of the Catskills' highest peaks and easy stops along a string of historic communities defined by their intrepid mountain spirit.

Menla and Dewa Spa

375 Pantherkill Road, Phoenicia

(845) 688-6897 ext 101 | Menla.org

Menla is a hidden oasis set in a secluded valley beside an enchanting stream in the heart of the Catskill Mountains. It features spiritual and wellness retreats as well as exclusive getaways. Visitors can immerse themselves in the magic of pristine mountain forests, explore hiking trails, encounter wildlife, and discover a rich tapestry of wellness experiences and activities.

Dewa, Menla's world-class healing spa, offers 8,000+ square feet of bliss. It provides a wide range of Eastern and Western spa treatments, including the Tibetan KuNye massage, personalized well-being massages, Ayurveda, acupuncture, herbal baths, energy healing, customized facials, sound therapy, IV therapy treatments, and cutting-edge oxygen wellness treatments. Enjoy saunas and steam rooms to stimulate and detoxify the system.

Whether visiting for a few hours, a day, or a weekend getaway, Dewa's selection of treatments and packages leave guests feeling renewed, relaxed, and recharged. Choose from group packages, signature packages that include lunch or dinner, day passes, or design a completely custom experience.

1053 Gallery

1053 Main Street, Fleischmanns

(845) 254-3461 1053gallery.com

1053 Gallery joined the contemporary Upstate New York art scene in 2021, representing the multidisciplinary work of emerging and midcareer artists. Owners and local residents, Mark and Maritza Birman, opened the little and airy space with the intention of bridging the gap between the rural and the cosmopolitan. In addition to its exhibitions, the gallery also invites regular community engagement and internationa appeal through live events and performances.

Directed by artist Monte Wilson and co-curated with writer Lindsay Comstock, the gallery has shown work by artists including Michael McGrath and Ken Hiratsuka (on view August 10 through September 22), Dave Ortiz, Loie Hollowell, Dan Colen, Sharon Horvath, Susie Bellamy, Kate Quarfordt, Lisbeth Firmin, Christie Scheele, Amy Masters, Deborah Freedman, Janice La Motta, Caroll Taveras, and Jessica Eaton, among others, with guest curations by Ryan Steadman, Haley Mellin, Javier Magri, and Carol McCranie, and appearances by acts including The Resistance Revival Chorus.



Emerson Resort & Spa

5340 Route 28, Mount Tremper(845) 688-2828 | Emersonresort.com

Overlooking the Esopus Creek and one of the region's most magnificent peaks, Mount Tremper, the Emerson Resort & Spa provides a memorable respite from the demands of the outside world, providing guests with comfort, relaxation, and reconnection with nature and each other. The resort brings the Catskills inside with stunning views, open spaces, and an earthy color palate. Featuring spacious accommodations in the contemporary Inn and Adirondack-style Lodge, Emerson guests also enjoy the full-service, nature-inspired Emerson Spa, The Shops at Emerson, and the World's Largest Kaleidoscope. Seasonal activities are plentiful and include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, and biking. Urban pursuits are satisfied by exploring the nearby towns of Woodstock, Phoenicia, and Saugerties.



On-property guided nature walks and nature-themed workshops reflect a deep connection and appreciation for the history and stewardship of the Catskills. Find contemporary cuisine, with unforgettable flavors that hone in on the local spirit, at the Emerson's signature restaurant, the Catamount. Beloved for its rustic elegance and striking views of the Esopus Creek, enjoy unique dishes, family favorites, and signature cocktails. No need for an overnight reservation–the Emerson is a welcoming day guest stop for travelers exploring Route 28, the famed Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway. Come in for shopping, a bite to eat, or for an electric vehicle charge. Dogs are welcome and will enjoy a run in the Emerson Dog Park, a 60-foot-wide by 100-foot-long fenced-in haven for furry best friends.

Peekamoose Restaurant & Tap Room

8373 State Route 28, Big Indian

(845) 254-6500 | Peekamooserestaurant.com

Pioneers of the farm-to-table movement, The Peekamoose Restaurant's menu changes daily with the seasonal bounty, reflecting the close relationships that the Mills have established with local farmers. Chef Devin Mills grew up in the Catskills and spent his formative years working for some of the top eateries in Manhattan. Nightly bonfires, imaginative cocktails, and locally sourced farmhouse cuisine make this spot a must-visit. Peekamoose is celebrating their 20th year of being a Catskills destination.



Central Catskills Chamber of Commerce and Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway

Located less than two hours North of New York City, the 52-mile Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway primarily follows New York State Route 28. The Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway connects the hamlets of Phoenicia, Shokan, and Pine Hill, the villages of Fleischmanns and Margaretville, and the towns of Olive, Shandaken, Middletown, and Andes all within Ulster and Delaware Counties. Wind through the Catskill Mountains on the Scenic Byway, embarking on a journey through historical, scenic, and charming hamlets and villages—each unique with something special to offer. Get ready to discover why the Catskills always feel like home!



The Leeway

5191 NY-28, Mount Tremper

(845) 420-3600 | The-leeway.com

Much of the allure of a Catskill Mountain getaway is the ability to take advantage of the region's rugged landscape to the fullest. Conveniently located on scenic Route 28 in Mount Tremper, The Leeway offers wanderlusting travelers the best of the Catskills' wild majesty in a cozy, village-style setting with amenities that make an upstate vacation achievable for practically anyone.

The Leeway's nine rooms are stylishly furnished with elegant minimalist future, rustic accents, and natural textiles that recall the Catskills' mid-century tourism heyday. The outdoor environs are equally impressive, with guests likely to catch glimpses of bald eagles soaring or black bears sauntering by.

Seven of the property's rooms also offer full kitchens, making it even easier to hide away while spending days enjoying the property's breathtaking mountain views and private swimming and fishing access to the storied Esopus Creek. Guests can try their hand at reeling in a trout, then grill up the freshest dinner around on the property's barbecues.

Craving a day of hiking or shopping, or a meal away? The Leeway is minutes from a variety of local trails, as well as the charming villages of Phoenicia and Woodstock, where quirky independent shops and farm-to-table dining reign supreme.

Produced by Chronogram Media Branded Content Studio.

Photos by OMFGCO.



Local Goods Beer + Grocer

3998 Route 28, Boiceville Localgoodcatskills.com

A community craft beer store and grocer showcasing the best local beer, cider, bread, milk, cheese, and other tasty provisions from the Catskills and Hudson Valley. Check out their Instagram (@localgoodscatskills) for monthly beer tastings hosted by local breweries and pop-up events. Open Thursday through Sunday, 10am to 6pm.



Phoenicia Farmers Market

Phoeniciafarmersmarket.com

Local farms, artisanal producers, live music, freshly prepared foods, picnic areas, free activities, and a hiking trail. Sundays, year-round in Shandaken. Outdoors at Phoenicia's Parish Field (May–October). Indoors at Pine Hill Community Center (November–April). Visit the website for weekly details and vendor information.



The Graham & Co.

80 Route 214 Phoenicia (845) 688-7871 Thegrahamandco.com

A modern take on the classic weekend getaway, inspired by the heritage of the Catskills. With unpretentious but thoughtful details, they offer over three acres of activities including a swimming pool, hammocks, a badminton court, multiple fire pits, picnic areas, bikes to explore on, and plenty of places to relax. The perfect place to stay through all four seasons.



Catskill Mountain Club

Catskillmountainclub.org

CMC is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the natural wonders of this magnificent region while providing unforgettable experiences for all who visit. Discover family-friendly trails, take one of their hiking challenges, see the listing of events, and mark the calendar for the Lark in the Park, October 5-14.