10 Hudson Valley Stationery Shops

click to enlarge Everywhere Shop in Kingston is from the owners of Ash + Chess stationery brand.

In an age dominated by digital communication, a handwritten note or card goes a long way. Local stationery shops offer a refreshing return to the tactile pleasures of the written word, beautifully crafted paper, and office supplies. These charming Hudson Valley paper goods stores, often nestled in quaint neighborhoods, provide not just essential tools for writing and organizing but also a curated experience of creativity and nostalgia. Supporting local stationery shops means embracing quality, fostering creativity, and preserving the art of personal expression in our everyday lives.

Paper Trail | Rhinebeck

Paper Trail is a bold and stylish boutique that captivates with its blend of fine stationery, eclectic gifts such as the Pasadena candle, inspired by the enveloping sunshine of Los Angeles, and striking home decor. The shop’s colorful selection of products, ranging from vibrant paper goods to artful accessories, like their tie-dye pink and green silk scarf or butterfly tote bag, reflects a distinct sense of flair. Its charming interior, filled with thoughtfully curated items—in vibrant greens and pinks, big florals, intricate embroidery, and abstract shapes—invites exploration and creativity.



Stay Forever | Catskill

The recently opened Stay Forever gift shop in Catskill.

Stay Forever, already established with two locations in Queens, has recently expanded to a third location, tucked in the heart of Catskill. The shop offers a delightful mix of products that appeal to both the young and young-at-heart, including specialty notebooks, greeting cards, party supplies, accessories, and home goods. Stay Forever also offers kids’ activities such as Creative Movement Tuesdays, Jazz Baby Music Thursdays, and Storybox Storytelling Fridays, ranging from $15 to $25. With its colorful and carefully curated selection, the shop exudes a youthful vibe that inspires creativity.

Everywhere Shop | Kingston

Stationery and gift company, Ash and Chess recently opened their first brick-and-mortar store, Everywhere Shop. This queer and trans-owned shop and art space in uptown Kingston carries bright, groovy, and comedic products from LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, AAPI, Latinx, and local makers. This includes stickers like one that reads “Normalize being a jaunty little frilly boy,” punny cards, animal-themed earrings, and spiral-bound foodie notebooks. Each item offers a sense of whimsy and uplifts the queer community.

Silk & Willow | New Paltz

Silk & Willow, located on the outskirts of New Paltz on State Route 32, expresses elegance and timeless beauty with their exclusive collection of products inspired by nature. The store describes itself as a student of sustainability; they say from beginning to end, the goal is to tread lightly on our beautiful planet. Silk & Willow carries handcrafted deckled-edge papers, hand-spun twines, naturally dyed and eco-printed silk scarves, pillowcases, table linens, and other textiles, ribbons, and ceramics in autumn-inspired hues that radiate romantic charm.

Pilothouse Paper | Coxsackie

Coxsackie shop Pilothouse Paper, founded in 2017, has recently undergone a change of ownership, but the new owners Traci and Tracey hope to continue the tradition of making this beloved store a destination visit by the Hudson River, and a staple for locals. The shop features a wide selection of birthday, anniversary, graduation, and thank you cards in bright pastels, nature-themed postcards, desk supplies, and children’s clothing and toys. It is open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday.



Zakka Joy | Beacon

click to enlarge Zakka Joy in Beacon

A playful shop set in the hub of Beacon, Zakka Joy provides a tropical escape with its selection of kawaii-inspired greeting cards, notebooks, origami paper, paints, stamps, pens, plushes, home decor, bath and body products, stickers, jewelry, and party goods that transport customers into an animated film. Some favorites include their strawberry milk vase, latte cat family, and Poison Envy FerriTales fountain pen ink.

The Social Type | Hudson

This charming brick-and-mortar on Warren Street in Hudson is open seven days a week for in-store shopping or offers online ordering for pick-up. The Social Type provides gift-wrapping services in-store, using a wide range of beautiful papers and ribbons. Other selections include their own line of clean-cut greeting cards, favorite stationery brands, and finds from all over the world. The space is filled with simple, patterned stationery products, in strawberry prints, blocky designs, and bright colors like lemon yellow for a curated shopping experience.

Red Hook Stationery Co. | Red Hook

Opened May 27, Red Hook Stationery Co. is a village boutique that sells notebooks, greeting cards, wrapping paper, office and desk accessories, creative supplies, and children’s items, such as their new organic, ethically sourced, and fair trade baby rattles. The store has a focus on support, acceptance, and education for all folks in the Red Hook community, which includes a strong partnership with Red Hook High School and local makers.

Foxy and Winston | Hillsdale

Foxy and Winston, also known as Hudson Valley Letterpress, showcases a one-woman custom stationery design and in-house printing operation. Artist and owner Jane Buck creates simple, high-quality paper goods for weddings, dinner parties, and other events, typically with dainty nature-based designs and an intentional selection of materials and colors. The studio is open by appointment or by chance.



Merrily | Chester

click to enlarge Merrily in Chester

Merrily’s thoughtfully inspired goods for living and giving embrace effortless designs of pastel greens, plants, animals, and natural materials. This includes everything from embossed amber drinking glasses to a farmhouse rooster kitchen towel, baby blue greeting cards, and vintage postage stamps. Owner and artisan Kat Parrella also meticulously hand-weaves baskets, trays, and totes with ethically sourced materials. It is open Thursday-Sunday.