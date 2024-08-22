6 Best Sunset Hikes in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley offers an seemingly endless array of great locations to witness a sunset—but well-prepared hikers have their pick of the most spectacular sunset scenery that New York State has to offer.



If you enjoyed our roundup of 5 knockout sunrise hikes in the Hudson Valley, these alternate trails offer a fresh and equally phenomenal experience. Perch yourself high on the rocky promontory of Anthony’s Nose and gaze down on the bustling Hudson River. Climb the highest-situated fire tower in New York State, on Hunter Mountain in the Catskills, and take in the late-evening layers of hazy high peaks. Or just grab the kids and stroll up Burger Hill in Rhinebeck for an easy-but-epic sunset view. Each of these hikes provides a stunning vantage point for watching the day come to a close.

Hiking out in the dark is a thrilling, life-enriching experience but requires extra caution and some safety gear. Be sure to bring a navigational aid like the AllTrails app with your route pre-downloaded, a fully-charged headlamp, and one other backup light source. Stick to these well-known trails to ensure a safe return.



Brace Mountain

Trailhead Location: Quarry Hill Road

Hike Length: 3.6 miles

Total Ascent: 1,500 feet

Time: 3 hours

Intensity: Challenging hike





Brace Mountain’s broad, meadow-like summit is absolutely magical at sunset. This is a stunningly scenic hike with fantastic views of the extensive Hudson Valley floor below. The first mile of this route is steep and includes a tricky section that requires careful climbing; without that section, the hike would be moderate, perhaps even easy. As you climb to the main ridge, you’ll pass a classic Taconic waterfall. The ridge itself makes for easy hiking and, finally, the open, grassy summit of Brace is a wonderful place to picnic and watch the sun go down.

Anthony’s Nose

Trailhead Location: Garrison, NY

Hike Length: 2.5 miles

Total Ascent: 650 feet

Time: 2 hours

Intensity: Moderate hike

click to enlarge Sean O'Dwyer Sunset view from Anthony’s Nose

Anthony’s Nose via Camp Smith is a short but delightful hike to incredible views. The sun sets directly across the Hudson River behind Bear Mountain and Popolopen Torne, and the wide views up- and down-river are nothing short of spectacular. The small trailhead for this popular hike is on Route 202, on a bend 1.1 miles south of Bear Mountain Bridge. An alternate route to the summit starts just north of the bridge on Route 9D. From either trailhead, make your way to the rocky promontory and enjoy stunning sunset views.

Burger Hill in Drayton Grant Park

Trailhead Location: Rhinebeck, NY

Hike Length: 0.8 miles

Total Ascent: 180 feet

Time: 0.5 hours

Intensity: Easy hike

This might be the easiest “hike” in the Hudson Valley but what a view! A short walk from the car park to the top of Burger Hill affords excellent views across the Hudson River to the central and eastern Catskills High Peaks. You’ll be up and down in just a few minutes. (Bonus info: when the snow hits the Hudson Valley, this hill is excellent for sledding!)

Poets’ Walk Park

Trailhead Location: Red Hook, NY

Hike Length: 2.3 miles

Total Ascent: 280 feet

Time: 1-2 hours

Intensity: Easy hike

click to enlarge Sean O'Dwyer The Pavilion at Poets Walk Park in Red Hook.

Poets’ Walk Park, near Rhinebeck and Red Hook in Dutchess County, has inspired poets and artists for centuries. This accessible loop offers gentle paths through lush woods and open meadows, leading to a charming pavilion with stunning river views. Originally designed in 1849 by landscape gardener Hans Jacob Ehlers, Poets’ Walk was commissioned by the Astors and Delanos to honor literary figures like Washington Irving and Fitz-Greene Halleck, who are said to have strolled here. The park’s design, with its hidden benches and rustic summerhouses, invites quiet reflection and a deep connection with nature. The park closes at dark though, so hustle out to ensure you don't get locked in with your car.

Sunset Rock at North-South Lake

Trailhead Location: North-South Lake Campground

Hike Length: 6.2 miles

Total Ascent: 790 feet

Time: 3-4 hours

Intensity: Moderate intensity hike

One of the most beloved locations in the Catskills, North-South Lake has an incredible array of trails and viewpoints, none more aptly named than Sunset Rock. This spot offers hikers an absolutely classic Catskills view, with clear lines of sight to Kaaterskill High Peak and Round Top—and, of course, the setting sun. For a shorter hike, you can make your way along the southern shore of the twin lakes directly to Sunset Rock. However, the full loop takes in memorable escarpment views from Newman’s Ledge, as well as Artist’s Rock, and is well worth the time.

Hunter Mountain Fire Tower

Trailhead Location: Spruceton, NY

Hike Length: 6.9 miles

Total Ascent: 1,900 feet

Time: 4-5 hours

Intensity: Challenging hike

click to enlarge Sean O'Dwyer Spruceton Valley seen from the John-Robb lean-to on Hunter Mountain

The fire tower trail is the easiest and safest route to the summit of Hunter Mountain; it also offers some of the best Catskills scenery along the way. Following an old road, the trail is wide and even and presents no technical challenges. Switchbacks help smooth out the steepest parts, making for a straightforward climb that’s easy to navigate back down again in the dark. At the summit, the 360-degree view from the fire tower is stunning. As you’d expect from the highest-situated fire tower in New York State, the lines of sight are amazing: from the Blackhead Range to Plateau’s intimidating bulk to Slide and West Kill mountains. But don’t sleep on the view from the John Robb lean-to; the view down Spruceton Valley is unforgettably impressive.