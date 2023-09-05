Cost-Saving Ways Central Hudson Helps Customers Become Energy Efficient

A company that pays customers to reduce emissions? Believe it or not, that’s what Central Hudson Gas & Electric does for its Hudson Valley customers. The company offers rebates and incentives that reduce upfront costs when purchasing energy-efficient products, and lower electric rates for electric vehicle charging during off-peak hours.

Why? Using energy more efficiently is one of the fastest, most cost-effective ways to save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at a time when electricity demands are growing.

Energy-Efficient Products

click to enlarge Image courtesy Central Hudson

Customers can take advantage of $50 rebates on Energy Star-certified smart thermostats. In addition, Central Hudson offers reduced pricing on LED light bulbs, water-saving products, air purifiers and dehumidifiers. Shop local with the retailers on this list.

Today’s energy-efficient heating and cooling systems can decrease a home’s carbon emissions, especially if switching from fossil fuels such as oil or propane. When converting to an Energy Star-certified heat pump water heater, installing a partial or whole-home heat pump system to heat and cool a home, or upgrading natural gas heating equipment, customers qualify for rebates and incentives starting at $1,000.



Electric Vehicle Charging

click to enlarge Image courtesy Central Hudson

Every day, more New Yorkers are switching to EVs, and Central Hudson is here to help. Central Hudson is getting ready to launch the Residential EV ChargeSmart Program, which will offer lower rates when charging a vehicle during off-peak hours between 7pm and 2pm. Sign up for the waitlist, be informed of updates, and become one of the first to enroll when this program launches. In addition to lower electric rates while charging, benefits can include a sign-up bonus of $25 and additional rewards during the summer months. Check the website for eligibility guidelines.

