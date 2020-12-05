Get in the Christmas Spirit with These Holiday Light Shows

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Peace, Love, & Lights at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

NightWood 2 Plunkett St, Lenox, MA 01240 For NightWood, creator Chris Bocchiaro wanted to recreate the feeling of walking through woods on a winter’s night. The result is an innovative and immersive sound and light experience set against the backdrop of Edith Wharton’s historic home, The Mount, in Lenox, Massachusetts. Wander the illuminated three-quarter-mile route through the woods and gardens for an otherworldly experience that evokes wonder and awakens the imagination, blending theater, art, and the outdoors. NightWood runs through January 6.

A little bit of light in the darkest time of year goes a long way. And these light shows go above and beyond to light up your night during this holiday season with elaborate light shows, seasonal inflatables, and holiday displays. From homegrown set-ups to professional million-dollar rigs, there is a range of options for holiday light shows to be dazzled by. FYI the height restriction for most vehicles is eight feet, so no bringing the extended family in a school bus!This huge, long-running light show is a family-run operation and one of the biggest in the state. Indeed the somewhat clunky name is made up of owner Timothy Gay's children's initials. What started over 20 years ago with 600 lights, which Gay put up for his kids on the front trees, has grown to be a Guinness Book two-time world record-holder with over 600,000 lights. Drive through to see the lights choreographed to hundreds of contemporary songs from artists ranging from Coldplay to Michael Buble and Sia, or plan your visit for a Sunday or Monday for carols and holiday songs to get you in the Christmas spirit. For 2023, the show runs seven days a week through December 28.Running daily from 6-9pm through December 30, Watt Christmas Wonderland is a homegrown operation of sparkling lights, inflatables, and holiday displays by the same festive man that singlehandedly brings you Watt World of Halloween Horrors: the legendary John Watt. There is a requested donation of $10 per car, cash only.