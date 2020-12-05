Get in the Christmas Spirit with These Holiday Light Shows

ERDAJT'S Holiday Light Display8 Patrick Drive, Lagrangeville
This huge, long-running light show is a family-run operation and one of the biggest in the state. Indeed the somewhat clunky name is made up of owner Timothy Gay's children's initials. What started over 20 years ago with 600 lights, which Gay put up for his kids on the front trees, has grown to be a Guinness Book two-time world record-holder with over 600,000 lights. Drive through to see the lights choreographed to hundreds of contemporary songs from artists ranging from Coldplay to Michael Buble and Sia, or plan your visit for a Sunday or Monday for carols and holiday songs to get you in the Christmas spirit. For 2023, the show runs seven days a week through December 28.
Bethel Woods' "Peace, Love, and Lights"
Hop in your car and take in the splendor of Bethel Woods’ magical holiday lighting and animated displays. Just over a mile long, the light show features themed areas like an “Enchanted Forest,” “Snowflake Alley,” and “Candy Cane Lane,” as well as quintessential Woodstock imagery like guitars and peace signs. This year, the show will initially operate on a partial schedule, limited to November 30 through December 3 and then from December 7 through December 10. After that, it's open daily December 14 through December 31. 5pm to 10pm each day.
A Frosty Fest
778 Broadway, Route 9W, Ulster Park
Located at Headless Horseman Hayrides, a venue known for its lavish seasonal spectacles, the transformed park looks, feels, sounds, and smells like Christmas, twinkling with lights and jolly snowmen at every turn. The Frosty's Enchanted Forest drive-through experience offers a display of holidays lights and animations with music, actors, and animatronics. As you ride, follow clues to see if you can help Ernie the forgetful elf find his missing gifts. Be sure to bring your camera for photo ops with Rudolph the Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, Mrs. Frosty, the Gingerbread Man, and other icons of the season. There is also a 3-D Adventure, Candy Cane Lane, a gift shop, and several other attractions. A Frosty Fest is open Friday through Sunday through December 17 and then Thursday through Sunday right before Christmas. Buy your tickets online.
Watt Christmas Wonderland
Running daily from 6-9pm through December 30, Watt Christmas Wonderland is a homegrown operation of sparkling lights, inflatables, and holiday displays by the same festive man that singlehandedly brings you Watt World of Halloween Horrors: the legendary John Watt. There is a requested donation of $10 per car, cash only.
NightWood
For NightWood, creator Chris Bocchiaro wanted to recreate the feeling of walking through woods on a winter’s night. The result is an innovative and immersive sound and light experience set against the backdrop of Edith Wharton’s historic home, The Mount, in Lenox, Massachusetts. Wander the illuminated three-quarter-mile route through the woods and gardens for an otherworldly experience that evokes wonder and awakens the imagination, blending theater, art, and the outdoors. NightWood runs through January 6.