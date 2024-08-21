Play Airlines Announces $129 Flights to Europe from Stewart Airport

As we noted in March, for those of us living in the Hudson Valley, getting to JFK or Newark for international flights can be a real drag. Thankfully, two carriers operating out of New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) offer international flights. (For those looking for to get to the Faroe Islands, a self-governing archipelago of 18 islands in the North Atlantic that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and known for its whaling culture, Atlantic Airways will run flights on six consecutive Wednesdays between September 4 and October 9.)

SWF stands apart from other travel hubs in that it has the convenience and feel of a small, regional airport but offers a good variety of direct domestic and international flights. "For those tired of the hassles around air travel, New York Stewart offers a nearly frictionless airport experience right next door to the Hudson Valley and beyond," says Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. "Security lines are minimal, baggage claim is simple, and customs checks are seamless. Stewart's list of unique, affordable destinations is growing, and we are committed to seeing the airport fully spread its wings as a major economic engine for the region."

click to enlarge Amsterdam is one of six European destinations PLAY Airlines is offering $129 flights to in a special deal running 8/21-8/28.

For those looking for travel to Europe this fall while our region is inundated with tourist of its own, PLAY, a budget Icelandic airline operating flights between North America and Europe, is offering a weeklong deal on flights to Europe and Iceland that runs August 21-28. Flights to Iceland are $99 and flights to six European cities—Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Paris—are $129.

The deal is valid for the following flight periods: Iceland, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, Paris, Copenhagen: September 15-September 21; September 29-December 15. Berlin: October 7-December 15.

The advertised price is the lowest PLAY basic fare per person, per one-way flight and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. And remember: Long-term parking at Stewart is only $12/day.