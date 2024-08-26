Joan Osborne to Perform in Woodstock

click to enlarge Kurt "Doc" Huot Joan Osborne

If you switched on Top 40 radio in 1995 you stood a good chance of hearing Joan Osborne’s “One of Us”—after all, the song, from Relish, her debut album of that year, was a worldwide smash that went to number four in the US. And it seems reasonable to assume that the Grammy-nominated folk-rock troubadour will bust out the tune when she plays a rare intimate local concert at the Colony on August 31.

Born and raised in a suburb of Louisville, Kentucky, Osbourne came to New York to study film in the late 1980s and started singing casually at open mics in the city. Before long she’d assembled her own band and was performing as part of the same adult-alternative scene that would birth contemporary hitmakers like Blues Traveler, the Spin Doctors, Jeff Buckley, Chris Whitley, and others.





Since striking platinum with Relish, the singer and activist has collaborated with the Dead, Phil Lesh and Friends, Mavis Staples, Spearhead, Cheap Trick, and others; produced two albums by the Holmes Brothers; and served alongside ex-Black Crowes Jackie Greene and Steve Gorman in the band Trigger Hippy. She released Nobody Owns You, her 11th studio album, last year.

Joan Osbourne will perform on the Garden Main Stage at the Colony in Woodstock on August 31 at 6pm (doors at 5pm). Tickets are $50.38-$81.28.