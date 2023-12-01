Poetry | December 2023

What Does the Spider Know of War?



inspired by conflicts in the Middle East & Ukraine

... When a spider meets another, it thinks “food,”

not “friend.” It doesn’t feign or posture

welcome, greet lover or long-lost brother, pretend

it seeks the thrills

of a feud

or caress: It simply kills...

Death is what it does best.

... & so, in the wider world of humankind, where names

can be misnomers & humankind itself

an oxymoron, the idylls of love

still rank high in esteem

while men, just

like words, seldom say what they mean: Their cruel games

incite, divide, deem losers & winners;

yet, like spiders, they spin on & on—

Killing machines

with no End-or-Beginnings...

But the spider weaves its web to feed:

It claims no dogma, but to breed.

The spider does only what designed to do, its legacy

a fine precision

of patterned-purpose & order: Men,

on the other hand, proudly assume the role of marauder,

often vexing/ perplexing each other ‘til little is left.

But, mayhem or murder, theirs is a more tangled web

of intrigue, mire-&-stress: Man spins for pride/for greed

& excess. Yet, sadly, more & more

it seems

the Worst of Man is Spider’s Best:

Like his dark fellow predator,

Death is what he does best.

—Marlene M. Tartaglione



Listening to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” on a Rainy Day



….Is not a good idea.

Better not to imagine dark fedoras

And clever rhymes at all.

Better still, get up and turn it off

And let the room fall to stillness

Except for the teardrops of rain

On the glass and sills.

Put away the melancholia.

Replace it with sturdier stuff….

(But nothing comes, nothing at all,

Just rainy echoes and chill.)

The song, a dirge in shadow,

Refuses to leave the room and head.

It wails and hums and moans

Long after the disc stops spinning.

So, the old Canadian gets his wish,

And perhaps spins some in his grave

As the words rattle and woo ya,

Hallelujah….hallelujah.

—Stephen J. Kudless



Under the Ice



In the winter, I surround myself with pictures of frogs

statues of frogs, books about frogs, because you never see frogs

when it’s 10 below zero, and that’s the time I seem to really miss them.

When I go to the zoo, and I see the little poison frogs in their cages

it’s not the same, because it’s not like seeing a flat-footed toad

sliding down my office window in the middle of a rainstorm

scrabbling against the glass as if trying to get in

or when I go to my mother-in-law’s house

in the dead heat of summer, and find a tree frog

perched on top of her doorbell, or spying over the lip of a flower pot.

It’s not so much that I like frogs, but that I miss seeing them because it’s winter.

It’s not so much that I miss frogs, but I miss the weather associated with them:

the hot summer rains that cause tadpoles to sprout legs and spring free from the water

the way the lawn explodes with tiny brown toads when I start the mower up

the way my daughter used to dance with the frogs she found in the back yard,

around and around, like she was some sort of fairy tale princess

this is why I’m surrounded by motionless surrogates, these harbingers of spring,

always, and especially now.

—Holly Day



Shut Up About the Pandemic



(Nothing’s Changed)

Desperate, afraid

Is this who we are now? Lost

and stumbling through love

—Casey O’Connell



The Hole



I came across a hole while lost in the depths

Desperate and close to death I collapsed beside it and began to feel rejuvenated

I thanked it for its refuge and used it to get out

But once out, I was no longer the same

I was now aware of this hole

That made everything else seem hollow

So I went back down with hopes of plugging it up

To get back to what I never knew I had

But when I got there I couldn’t bring myself to do it

Because at last I felt whole again

So I began visiting it everyday

Til’ every thought I had was of it

Its comfort, its habit, its loneliness

I started breaking off pieces of myself and dropping them inside

My job, my friends, my hobbies, my loves, my hates...

Trying to fit myself down inside of it so I could be nothing but the hole

Until there was more of me in the hole than out of it

No food, no water, no breath

Just me and the hole that I’ve become

—Mattie Parker



Bare

You graze my surface

My superficiality

On full stark display.

—Sage Higgins



Koala

A

drowsy

marsupial,

treed

Morpheus,

rouses

languidly

to

feed,

endlessly

masticating

this

delicious

Eucalyptus.

—Judith Saunders



Wild Life



So far, four squashed snakes,

one grungy coyote trotting the center of Hillside Avenue,

a single kit fox frolicking over property lines,

and a vintage porcupine waddling up the eponymous hill.

Oh, and you—the seductive bobcat lounging in a posh den,

biding time to pounce on me again.

—Elizabeth Young



So much depends upon



this is Just to Say

I have eaten

the white

chickens

that were in

the red wheel

barrow

and which

were glazed

with rain

water

so lascivious

and still

—Dan Wilcox



December Morning



The snow

has turned

the world old

overnight.

I will

not ask

anything

of it today.

—J. R. Solonche



Conviction

Every conviction,

every possession,

no matter how promising or pure,

grabbed firmly

cuts deeply,

two edges to every sword.

—Paul Anthony Sacca



Washington Square

Dylan probably sat here. Who cares.

Who doesn’t. I could draw something

like that guy, that guy. Maybe I’ll play

chess with those chess guys finally. Finally?

Always wanted to be the one

to play those chess guys. So I do.

Da-rell, oh not Darrel, nope, got it.

The birdman is round, rotund, a roving

orange of pores and silence. Lumbers in grey

uniform (STAFF) rolling his vinyl

burden, emptying others. He’s jolly though,

sits and reels like you would think. Castles. Maybe the...hello

my name is Fahim, knight to knight six, I’m homeless and suffer

from paranoid schizophrenia, sorry man,

pawn to rook three, beard and brown arms

and ink. Maybe his...my parents seem rich, queen to rook four,

but I don’t know when I got in I felt so bad. Bishop

to queen two. Maybe his insights

on group pigeon behavior are

world class, or his sense of who’s high,

who’s not is icy keen, queen to king-two

trade offered. Four-piece jazz, off-

white girls on the bench, two pasty Brits, a stoned out

graybeard, shirt spread, beaded headband, dark

shades, mouth agape in sun-flecked awe. Queen takes queen.

Now his fingers moving, beating the floating

super keys. King takes queen. Ooh yeah I should read

On the Road again. Ooh yeah. Nothing hits

like jazz and the city. Any requests?

Lovely Black Eyes? Ooh yeah. Wins on time. Five bucks—

Ooh yeah.

—Christian Walker



The Unveiling



When the time comes,

Will we want to take off our masks?

—Rachel Hadas



I’m not ready to remove mine.



I like that you have to work hard

to understand my tone, read my eyes,

wonder if we should hug,

question if our hands should touch,

continue along the path of not-quite-knowing

which side of the wall we stand,

or whether we will ever join forces.

When the veil lifts and we’re all the same,

I won’t be able to discern how strong

you were during the immoral reign

of a maskless face peering out of Pandora’s box.

It makes me believe maybe I don’t need anyone

to make me mindful and mouthless.

These days, I still dream you wearing a disguise,

dark eyes squinting, air-kissing my cheeks.

—Perry Nicholas