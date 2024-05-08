DIY Edibles: THC-Infused Marshmallow Rice Squares

There’s something oh-so-nostalgic about a gooey-sweet Rice Krispie treat, especially when they’re freshly homemade. For cannabis lovers looking to try their hand at DIY edibles, there are few simpler recipes to learn to make at home and enjoy for hours to come.

This recipe for THC-infused marshmallow rice squares comes from Meg Sanders, CEO of award-winning Massachusetts dispensary Canna Provisions, with locations in Lee and Holyoke. Follow along in this video, where Sanders cooks through the recipe step-by-step, then make the recipe below.

Recipe for THC-Infused Marshmallow Rice Squares

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of butter

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

6 cups of marshmallows

6 cups of rice bubbles (rice crispy cereal)

12 servings of Treeworks Jungle Drops (5mg THC each) or any quality cannabis tincture.

Tools Needed:

Large pot or saucepan

Wooden spoon or spatula

Measuring spoons and cups

Cupcake molds or baking dish

Directions:

Step 1: Prepare the THC Butter

Begin by melting three tablespoons of butter in a large pot or saucepan over low heat. It’s crucial to keep the heat low to prevent the butter from burning.

Step 2: Infuse the Flavor and THC

Once the butter has melted, stir in one teaspoon of vanilla extract. Next, carefully add 12 servings of Treeworks Jungle Drops THC tincture to the mixture. Maintain low heat to avoid burning off the THC, which ensures it’s fully integrated and active in the final edibles.

Step 3: Incorporate the Marshmallows

Turn off the heat and add six cups of marshmallows to the pot. Stir gently, allowing the marshmallows to become gooey and completely melted, creating a smooth and sticky mixture.

Step 4: Mix in the Crispy Cereal

Add six cups of rice bubbles to the marshmallow mixture. Fold the mixture slowly to ensure that the cereal is thoroughly coated and sticks together well, forming the base of the squares.

Step 5: Set the Squares

Spoon the mixture into cupcake molds for individual servings or spread it out in a baking dish. Allow the mixture to cool and set. If using a baking dish, cut into squares once cooled.



Want more easy recipes for edibles? Check out Canna Provisions' blog to find the whole “Dose It Yourself” series, which includes recipes for everything from THC-infused pomegranate drink to pineapple salsa to ranch oyster crackers.

Canna Provisions' dispensary locations in Lee and Holyoke are home to a wide variety of premium cannabis products that are ready-made for dosing, including their own Smash Hits preground flower and tinctures from Levia, Treeworks, and Howl's