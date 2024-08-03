Boscobel Chamber Music Festival Returns August 30-September 8

There are a multitude of venues to enjoy a stellar concert in the Hudson Valley, but few blend together the region’s rich history with its contemporary place as a world-class music destination quite like

Boscocbel House and Gardens in Garrison. Ready to experience the majesty of a musical performance on the 68-acre grounds of the historic Federal-style mansion on the Hudson River? August 30 through September 8, Boscobel opens its doors to the public for the third annual Boscobel Chamber Music Festival in partnership with the Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, led by Artistic Director and celebrated violinist Arnaud Sussmann.

click to enlarge Photo by Lori Adams

Over the course of the two-week residency, the Chamber Music Festival will feature a roster of sought-after chamber musicians in five public performances. In addition to the can’t-miss concerts, the festival includes a docket of educational and community offerings.

click to enlarge Photo by Lori Adams

"We are so pleased to count the Chamber Music Festival among Boscobel’s widening variety of meaningful Hudson Valley experiences,” says Jennifer Carlquist, Boscobel’s Executive Director and Curator. “Now in its third year, the Festival has become another one of Boscobel’s most anticipated events because it resonates with audiences on so many levels—from free school programs, farmers' market pop-ups, and fun family programming, to ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ performances for the most ardent music lovers.”

Chamber music lovers will want to grab a seat for the festival’s opening night performance on Friday, August 30. “Romantic Journey,” a sextet of wind, strings, and piano, opens with a performance that demonstrates the emotion and magnetism of chamber music. Looking for an easy, breezy night out with family or friends? Pack a picnic and a blanket and head to Boscobel’s front lawn for equally scenic and moving riverfront Labor Day performance on Monday, September 2 as well as an interactive, family friendly concert at their West Meadow Pavillion on Sunday, September 8.

click to enlarge Photo by Lori Adams

Another major highlight of the festival includes a rare presentation on Saturday, September 7 of Schubert’s beloved “Trout Quintet” paired with work by Louise Farrenc, the trailblazing 19th-century female composer. Paired together, the richness of piano and strings is showcased in two masterpieces of resounding brilliance.

Whether chamber music aficionado or occasional concert attendee looking for an experience that exemplifies the best of the Hudson Valley in the summertime, the Boscobel Chamber Music Festival is sure to enchant.

Tickets for the Boscobel Chamber Music Festival performances range from $25 to $85. For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit Boscobel.org.