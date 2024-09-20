10 Extra-ordinary Hudson Valley Burgers & Burger Joints You Have to Try

Sometimes you just want a juicy burger with the basics, be that plain or with lettuce, tomato, and onions, with ketchup, mustard, or mayo, hold the pickles or give-me-extra-please. Other days call for more adventurous cravings, the ones that might require a long drive or a menu deep cut. While it seems like everyone has a burger on their menu these days, some chefs are getting more and more creative with their hamburgers. And we’re not talking about simply adding a couple strips of bacon, a few avocado slices, or a fried egg. In the Hudson Valley, quite a few burgers stand out from the rest, whether based on composition of the patty or the combination of toppings. Here’s our round-up, in no particular order, of exceptional burgers well worth exploring.

You might normally head to this farm-to-table spot in Poughkeepsie for upscale dishes like escargot, pan-roasted duck breast, or spaghetti with lobster and brandy cream sauce. But chef John Lekic, a pioneer in sustainability, always has something up his sleeve. Don’t overlook the 50/Cut Burger ($20), named for its blend of half beef, half mushroom composition that adds up to totally full-of-flavor. Served with aged sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and kale pesto aioli, it comes atop a brioche bun with a side of hand-cut fries. Mushroom-lovers can add even more on top—or bacon or avocado—for an extra $3. Chef and restaurateur Lekic explains the patty is meant to reduce meat consumption without doing away with it completely. Lekic was inspired by the small farms in the Hudson Valley when creating his bistro. You can enjoy your burger in the airy dining room, out on the spacious patio or at the bar with a cocktail.

Moonburger | Multiple locations

At first glance, the menu for this fast food joint looks rather ordinary. Your choice of a classic burger ($7.49) or a classic cheeseburger ($7.59) and then pick the usual or spicy fries, with the option of adding a cheese dipping sauce. For dessert, a brownie batter or a strawberry shortcake shake. But read the small print. All the patties are made of Impossible meat. You can also choose non-dairy cheese or switch to a gluten-free bun. And the milkshakes are spun with oat milk. With the increased interest in plant-based options, it’s no surprise that Moonburger has taken off. Founder Jeremy Robinson-Leon opened the first drive-thru only location in 2021 in Kingston then followed with spots in New Paltz and Poughkeepsie, both also offering counter service. This year, a fourth appeared in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with beer and wine added to the menu. With any luck, there’s been a lunar landing near you.

Nansense | Beacon

Can’t stop thinking about Nansense burgers? You’re not alone. In fact, the motto appears in scrolling text on the Afghan restaurant’s website. The smash burger features a chapli kebab patty, a Pashtun-region dish made of ground beef with diced onions, tomato, cilantro, and traditional seasoning. It’s served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, and green chutney mayo. Choose between a single ($7), double ($11) or triple ($15), depending on your hunger level. The masala fries are a must-add side. This Afghan comfort food destination started as a Manhattan food truck for Mohib Rahmati, who learned to cook from his mother. The physical location opened in Beacon this August, the first representation of the cuisine in the Hudson Valley.

Buns Burgers | Multiple Locations

Keeping it simple is the motto at this burger destination—usually. The Lamb Eater ($11.45) is anything but ordinary. This quarter-pounder is made with a ground lamb patty, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, and “Lemon Business” mayo, a creamy lemon and oregano concoction that pairs perfectly with the meat. Co-owner Ryan Viator explains, “We were trying to offer something unique that other burger joints don’t.” He named the dish after the song “Maneater” by Hall and Oates, a favorite band of his business partner Sean Weeks. The inspiration for Buns Burgers came from Viator’s children, who asked for a hang-out with burgers and milkshakes. Viator and Weeks launched the concept in Rhinebeck in 2016, then followed with locations in Saugerties, Kingston, and Poughkeepsie.

Also known as “MOD,” this modern take on a classic burger joint offers up local ingredients, made-from-scratch sauces, and a full cocktail bar. In addition to the usual burger offerings—and a famed crispy chicken sandwich—the creative specialities are well worth trying. Take the Pork & Bacon BBQ Burger ($12.50), a quarter-pounder pork and bacon patty, with barbecue sauce, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese. And you’ve heard of a chili cheese dog—but what about the Chili Burger ($12.50) topped with beef chili and coleslaw? Just keep some extra napkins on deck. The Veggie Dutch ($12) a homemade patty composed of mushrooms, onions, black beans, and tofu, comes with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle, and fry sauce. There are gluten-free buns and dedicated fryers for those avoiding wheat. The first MOD was opened by chef Brian Arnoff in Beacon in 2017, and the second came to Poughkeepsie this summer, after business partner Jeff Silverstein came on board.

The Wherehouse | Newburgh

There’s a long list of extraordinary burgers at this popular watering hole in Newburgh. For instance, the Soul Burger comes piled with mac and cheese ($17), and the Rastaman Vibration comes with spicy jerked onions and Major Grey’s chutney ($17). Try the Chooch Burger with peppers, onions, marinara, and mozzarella on a garlic buttered bun ($17), the Surf and Turf that comes with fried shrimp and tartar sauce ($18), or the Popeye Burger, with spinach, bacon, fried egg, and a slice of grilled parmesan ($17). Even vegetarians have fun options at this joint, like the Black Bean Burger ($15) cooked in a spicy southwestern style, and the Falafel Burger ($17), which comes with tzatziki sauce, stuffed grape leaves, and breaded zucchini sticks. After all, the goal at the Wherehouse, according to its website, is to provide a wide selection of comfort food with a lot of vegetarian options so that “carnivores and herbivores can not only peacefully coexist but also break bread together.” The eatery opened in 2009 by husband and wife team Dan Brown and Michele Basch and now is a cornerstone of the historic Liberty Street corridor revitalization.

Misto | Red Hook

Brazilian husband and Ukrainian wife team Wilson and Nadia Costa fuse their cultural heritages to make something new and delicious with their culinary project Misto. For the past four years the duo gained local fame as a pop-up and caterer, but this year they opened a brick-and-mortar in Red Hook, which is part cafe and part market. The couple won the Chrongorammies for best burger this year for their ($18) Gulden Farms grass-fed beef patty served with cheddar and a pickle. But their house-made Veggie Burger ($16) is another star contender. The patty, composed of black beans, cauliflower, beets, carrots, quinoa, oatmeal, and rice, is topped with cheddar and comes with a pickle and choice of potato salad, french fries, or seasonal vegetables. Don’t miss the from-scratch red curry Salmon burger ($19) with spiced aioli—and keep your eye out for specials like the Beef Burger ($19) topped with Rose Hill Farm cherry cola barbecue pulled pork. All can be served a gluten-free bun. Remember that fresh burgers are not always on the menu at the bistro. “We typically reserve them for our Burger Night held at Rose Hill Farm in Red Hook,” Nadia says. Mark your calendars for 3pm to 8pm on Thursdays. And the patties can also be found in the market’s prepared foods freezer or refrigerator cases.

Burger Box | New Paltz

While sisters Stephanie and Tiffany Verney do offer a classic burger at their cafe with a modern industrial vibe, their goal is assembling anything-but-average creations. They are also committed to keeping it local with produce, dairy, and 100 percent grass-fed beef from family-owned Kilcoyne Farms in Hudson Falls. Since this is a dedicated burger joint it’s hard to pick just one extraordinary burger, but menu standouts include the Horseradish with Swiss cheese, pan-fried mushrooms, pickled shallot, horseradish crema, and arugula ($17), and the Jalapeno Popper, which, you-guessed-it, comes with a grilled jalapeno cream cheese popper, as well as cheddar and bacon ($17). The Breakfast Burger is accompanied by all the greats of the most important meal of the day, like tomato bacon jam, hashbrown, and a fried egg ($18). Don’t forget the burger of the month, like this go-round’s Oktoberfeast ($23) beer-braised bratwurst on a pretzel bun with German beer cheese spread, Swiss, whole grain mustard aioli, caramelized onion with apple and sauerkraut, and arugula. Burgers can also be ordered vegetarian, and with lettuce wraps, gluten-free buns, and vegan cheese. Even the fries have swagger at this spot, with flavors like parmesan herb, salt and vinegar, or hot honey sage—or the “frachos” which come loaded with toppings.

Underground Coffee & Ales | Highland, New Paltz

This cafe/beer bar/bottle shop/coffee spot specializes in burgers and sandwiches. Keep a lookout for the burger of the month. Right now, the Burrata Burger 2.0 is featured, served with pesto, roasted red peppers, greens and a boule of burrata on focaccia garlic bread ($18). Also on the menu is the superstar Southwest Burger piled with crispy strip onion rings, jalapeño slices, avocado, tomato, greens, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle aioli ($17). The eatery opened in 2015, bringing locals and tourists alike together over a brew—whether java or ale. The kitchen became equally popular, leading owner Leslie Pinto-Garcia to open a second location in New Paltz this summer, a cozy dining room with a brick patio that formerly housed Schatzi’s Pub and Bier Garden.

If you want to pamper yourself with a high-end burger, Wm. Farmer & Son’s Burger de Luxe has you covered with its half-pound patty of Westholme Wagyu beef, foie gras mousse, Old Chatham Creamery’s camembert, truffle aioli, and bordelaise, served on a toasted bun with hand-cut fries ($36). It’s a burger that is hardly out of place on a menu seductive to a sophisticated palette, offering up dry-aged New York strip, grass-fed steak tartare, East Coast oysters, and country ham boards. The restaurant and guesthouse’s name is inspired by three generations of William Farmers. It's also an homage to farmers in general, who bring the finest products to this industrial-farmhouse-chic tavern.