Underground Coffee & Ales Opens Second Location in New Paltz

As summer approaches, the appeal of indulging in a craft beer on a sunlit patio grows exponentially. Residents and visitors of New Paltz can now enjoy just that along with other curated beverages and bites in the new Underground Coffee & Ales location. This marks Underground’s second endeavor following the beloved Highland café and beer bar. It's located in the old Schatzi’s Pub and Bier Garden spot, which closed on New Year's Eve 2023 after eight years of business.



Underground owner Leslie Pinto-Garcia reveals that expanding to another location was always a plan. When the opportunity to open in New Paltz arose through a connection with the previous occupant, the choice was clear. The New Paltz community was a major driver of that choice. “It’s a very solid town. It’s very community-oriented, and everyone’s wonderful and welcoming. The opportunity came up and we went for it,” says Pinto-Garcia.

click to enlarge The spacious patio at the new Underground location is a great place to hang in the warmer months.

While keeping most of the previous space intact, an update to decor and branding established a sophisticated, Brooklyn-inspired aesthetic. In the interior, deep green accents and art-adorned walls are paired with a warm, comforting lighting scheme. There’s table and bar seating, plus an outdoor patio for endless summer meetings. For Pinto-Garcia, the goal was to combine the energy of a city coffee shop with the twist of craft beer and everything in between.

Any establishment in the bustling Village of New Paltz faces the challenge of appealing to locals, students, and tourists alike. Underground seeks to meet the demands of all who enter their doors. Whether you’re looking to try some beer, grab a latte, or meet friends for a meal, there are options for all occasions. “We get a mix of everything, from weekenders to the city to people riding their bike through town to locals who come in for coffee. We try to cater to everyone,” says Pinto-Garcia.

The New Paltz location maintains a consistent experience with that of the Highland spot. Both establishments contribute the same food and drink offerings along with weekly specials and all day breakfast. The American-centered menu features a range of burgers, sandwiches, and breakfast to satisfy cravings no matter the time. If you want the classics, they’ve got a cheeseburger ($16), BLT ($14), and avocado toast ($14). If you’re looking to try something new, there’s the Italian Grande chicken sandwich ($19), Southwest Burger ($17), or the Vineyard Skillet for breakfast ($14). “If you want to come on over and grab some french toast and a craft beer at 8 o’clock, you can totally do that,” says Pinto-Garcia.

The selection of beers and ciders is impressive—it includes a spread of over 100 options. Among them are limited picks like cans of Heady Topper and a rotating selection of craft beer on tap. If a pick me up is what you seek, there’s espresso, locally roasted cold brew, chai, and teas.

Plans for events like live music are in the works for the near future. In the colder months, there are hopes of keeping the patio open with heaters to provide an assortment of seating year round. In the meantime, Underground provides New Paltz locals and tourists with a cold drink in a tasteful setting just in time for the heat.

The new Underground Coffee & Ales is located at 36 Main Street in New Paltz. It is now open seven days a week from 8am-10pm.