Chronogram's Fall Arts Preview

Like a crisp leaf and a favorite sweater, fall has descended on us once again here in the Hudson Valley. And once more the season is offering a varied and truly formidable selection of arts-related activities with which to pack the datebook. This year, long-running and reliable attractions (Ailey II at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, FilmColumbia, Todd Rundgren at the Bearsville Theater,) nestle in next to family favorites (New York State Sheep and Wool Festival, Beacon Bonfire, "Stomp" at UPAC) and rub elbows with welcome upstarts (Noirvember at the Jacob Burns Film Center, mind reader Vinny DePonto at Bethel Woods, Half Waif at PS21).
This laboriously curated section rounds up a sizeable selection of the worthy autumnal happenings that jumped out at us and managed to fit in the pages that we dedicate to each October to our much-awaited Fall Arts Preview. The odds are strong that, like every year at this time, there's a hearty handful of them with your name on them. But don't stop here: There are even more to be found on our website, where users one and all can sign up to add notices about their own goings-on to our events calendar, 24/7. See you out there, beneath that famous foliage we never get tired of looking at.
—Peter Aaron