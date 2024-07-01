Chronogrammies

2024 Results

The results of the Chronogrammies are in! Nearly 25,000 people voted to determine the 2024 winners. And again this year, we’re throwing a party for all the winners. Come celebrate with us on August 22 at Hudson House Distillery in West Park. Details on page 67.

Chronogrammies turns five this year. What began essentially as a way to bolster the local business community caught in the whirlwind of the pandemic has blossomed into our much-anticipated Readers' Choice Awards.

Let's quantify this year's Chronogrammies voting: Over 25,000 readers participated, casting over 480,000 ballots across 270 categories.

There's some familiar names among the winners: Ulster Savings Bank (Bank), Rossi's (Deli), and the YWCA of Ulster County (Social Justice Organization, Racial Justice Orgainzation, and Youth Advocacy Organization). We introduced a new category, Bread, this year, which folks were very passionate about. Congrats to Challah on the Hudson for taking home top honors.

Catskill had a really good showing this year, with the following businesses all grabbing Chronogrammies: Story Farms (U-Pick Farm), The Lo Farm (CSA), White Mule Framing (Custom Frame Shop), Hemlock (New Bar), Body Be Well Pilates (Pilates Studio), Coldwell Village Banker Green Realty (Real Estate Firm) Frank Guido's Port of Call (Waterfront Dining), Citiot (Remote Work Spot), Spike's Record Rack (Record Store), The Avalon Lounge (Dive Bar), Left Bank Ciders (Cidery), Subversive Malting + Brewing (Brewery), Bridge Street Theatre (Live Theater Venue), Captain Kidd's (Margarita), Cone Zero Ceramics (Art Classes), and TZ Electric (Electrician).

And save the date: The Chronogrammies party we threw last year at Hudson House Distillery to honor all the winners was so great we had to do it again this year. Please join us on Thursday, August 22, from 6-8pm at Hudson House Distillery in West Park for an evening of celebration. This year's theme is disco, so lean into the '70s vibe and shake your booty with DJ Dave Leonard. Tickets are available here.

Congratulations to all the Chronogrammies winners! You're something special and everybody knows it. And big love to our readers and supporters. The "Readers' Choice" Awards are nothing without you, our readers!



P.S. Take a moment to appreciate the impressive variety of victory dances executed by this year's winners.

