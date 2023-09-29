Anyone who has had a close friend or family member diagnosed with cancer knows how worry-inducing the idea of getting a cancer screening can be. Many people avoid screening due to fear of finding something and the unknowns surrounding follow-up treatments. With today’s medical advances, however, screening has become the key to early detection of cancer, which may increase the chance of survival.

Read on for more information about navigating the cancer screening process, from detection to follow-up care, from the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of the Hudson Valley. The CSP is an initiative supported by New York State that is dedicated to raising awareness about cancer detection and connecting eligible New York residents to free screening services.

Screenings May Help Prevent Cancer in the First Place

Regular cancer screening tests can help save lives by preventing cancer from developing. For instance, colorectal cancer screening (recommended for people aged 45 and older) can find growths (called polyps) before they turn into cancer. These growths can then be removed and prevent the cancer from growing.

Similarly, cervical cancer screening (recommended for women ages 21 to 65) can also find abnormal cells that may become cancer. These, too, can be removed and prevent cancer.

Women should also be screened every three years with a pap test. An HPV test is another option to screen for cervical cancer, which can be done every 5 years.

Screening Tests are Quick and Simple

Many cancer screenings are quick and easy to administer, and are generally painless and non-invasive. For example, a mammogram (recommended for women 50 years and older) takes about 20 minutes. A cervical cancer screening is done during a routine pelvic exam, so no additional appointment is needed, and colorectal cancer screening can be done using a stool-based test at home!

Early Detection of Cancer May Be the Key to Better Outcomes

Breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings are all able to find cancer early. Early detection of cancer is key in preventing cancer from progressing and increasing the likelihood of a cure. Getting screened regularly for cancer and at the recommended age is the first step to ensuring early diagnosis and treatment if necessary. This will significantly improve chances of survival, and provide much-needed peace of mind.

The Importance of Follow-Up Care

For anyone who has an abnormal result on a cancer screening, the follow-up appointment (also called diagnostic appointment) is important because the testing can show whether the abnormality is or isn’t cancer.

Follow-up tests, such as biopsies and imaging procedures, can provide important information about what type of cancer it is and if the cancer has spread. This can help doctors decide how the cancer is best treated. Depending on the diagnosis, a patient may be referred to a specialist for further treatment.

Taking the First Step

The first step to achieving peace of mind is to speak to a healthcare provider about scheduling a cancer screening.

For New York residents who do not have health insurance or have health insurance with a cost share that may prevent a person from obtaining screening and/or diagnostic services, the CSP of the Hudson Valley provides breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer screenings at no cost.

For those who qualify and have an abnormal cancer screening result, the CSP also covers the cost of follow-up testing services, and provides a case manager that guides patients through the diagnostic appointment. If breast, cervical, or colorectal cancer is detected, those eligible may be enrolled in the NYS Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program, which provides full Medicaid coverage during treatment.

For more information about CSP of the Hudson Valley or to learn more about eligibility requirements for free screening and diagnostic services, call 1-866-442-CANCER (2262).