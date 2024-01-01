5 Books to Read in January

All My Monsters are Dead or Why I Love Being Old

Betty MacDonald



Codhill Press, 2023, $16

In this concise yet impactful poetry collection, 89-year-old Hudson Valley author Betty MacDonald reflects on a lifetime of experiences. Through a combination of short lyric and prose poems, MacDonald contemplates the joys of solitude, expresses gratitude for life, and reevaluates relationships with parents and grandparents. While poems like "Thursday Already" address senior-specific issues such as memory loss, other pieces like "Heron" delve into universal themes such as the beauty of nature. Whether she's being somber or funny, MacDonald adeptly captures life's subtleties, resulting in a collection that's both accessible and resonant.

Did You Find Everything You Were Looking For?

T. W. Bristol



Quixote Publishing, 2023, $18.99

Bearsville resident T. W. Bristol's debut novel offers a delightful glimpse into the chaotic yet charming world of Theresa Bristol, a small-town girl chasing her big screen dreams in the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. Leaving behind the simplicity of Bobby, Texas, Tess finds herself amidst a cast of characters straight out of a Hollywood script—a boss who's more nightmare than mentor, coworkers with quirks galore, a clique of mean girls, and even a lost dog. Written in a diary-like format, including 10 appendices, this piece of autofiction seamlessly transitions from laugh-out-loud moments to tear jerking sequences as we follow Tess's escapades.

The Whispering Wall

Lissa Kiernan

Aim Higher, Inc, 2023, $18

Lissa Kiernan, the founder of West Hurley's Poetry Barn, tackles universally relatable personal experiences in this prize-winning poetry volume. Kiernan struggles with the transition from city to rural life, copes with the loss of her father, battles addiction, and navigates the complex role of being both an artist and a domestic partner. Some of the poems also memorialize the Hudson Valley: "Woodstock Times" highlights the town's village green, and "An Instance of This" imagines those displaced by the construction of the Ashokan Reservoir. The Whispering Wall is a captivating odyssey that examines our perception of self and the multifaceted dimensions of a profoundly lived life.

Take Back the Magic: Conversations with the Unseen World

Perdita Finn



Running Press Adult, 2023, $28

In Take Back the Magic, Woodstock author Perdita Finn reveals how to access the wisdom of the departed. Finn chronicles the personal journey of reconciling with the death of her father, all while offering readers guidance on reconnecting with their ancestors and the Earth. Through a blend of memoir, history, and an ecologically rooted spirituality, Finn illustrates that our life stories transcend time and are richer than we often realize. This book serves as an inspirational call to healing, reminding us of the interconnectedness of souls and that no one is ever truly lost if we initiate our own conversations with the unseen world.

God Save Benedict Arnold: The True Story of America's Most Hated Man

Jack Kelly



St. Martin's Press, 2023, $29

God Save Benedict Arnold sheds new light on perhaps the most infamous figure in American history. While Arnold's act of treason is well-known, his contributions to the early Revolutionary War are often overshadowed, and Hudson Valley-based author Jack Kelly illuminates Arnold's achievements as an effective leader, brilliant tactician, and courageous military officer. This narrative doesn't absolve Arnold of his treason—making sure to show his imperfections, disloyalty, and villainy—but it offers a fresh perspective on the reasons behind his fateful change of heart. God Save Benedict Arnold presents an intriguing exploration of this enigmatic and paradoxical character, adding depth to our understanding of American independence.