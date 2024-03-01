Album Review: Marlowe Stern | Something from Nothing

Marlowe Stern Something from Nothing

(Independent)

On first listen the straight-ahead indie/ballad rock of Marlowe Stern's Something from Nothing is deceptively simple. Digging deeper, one uncovers layers of ideas energized by guitars, synths, and vocals, including the lovely harmonies of Anjula Prasad. Merging such an opulence of thought can be a challenge or, at the very least, a case of gilding the lily. The mix and production by Peter Katis (the National, Interpol) not only succeeds in taming these inspired interlopers, but actually services the songs, engaging and titillating the listener. The guitar lines are especially intriguing and ambitious, frenetically darting about, seductive and snakelike, enticing the listener to bite. These are songs from an obviously talented and experienced musician and songwriter. In fact, all the sounds are Stern's, save drums, harmonies, and a cello track. The album is cohesive and well recorded, the songs are concise and diverse. It is somewhat surprising this is the first foray of the Beacon-based balladeer.