This Week's Top Hudson Valley Events: April 22-28

Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got

April 22 at Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties

As part of the Sonic Wave Weekly series, Upstate Films presents this Oscar-winning documentary by Brigitte Berman, which dives deep into the life of this complicated public figure. An acclaimed jazz clarinetist, Shaw was also a writer of fiction and non-fiction, a composer, bandleader, actor, and husband eight-times over. Berman’s documentary includes interviews with big names like jazz luminaries Mel Tormé and Buddy Rich.

Naomi Braine Reading: Abortion Beyond the Law

April 25 at Oblong Books, Rhinebeck

Naomi Braine will talk about her new book, Abortion Beyond the Law: Building a Global Feminist Movement for Self-Managed Abortion, which explores how feminists across Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the United States make self-managed abortion available to women in diverse situations, and the powerful transnational feminist movement built by their work. Naomi Braine is a writer, activist, and Sociologist. She has taught at Brooklyn College, City University of New York, since 2008, and prior to that she worked in the non-profit health and policy research sector.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

April 25 at Colony in Woodstock

Sometimes you work hard for years with very little recognition, and then success comes almost overnight. So it was for Alec Ounsworth, a musician from Philadelphia whose rise to fame as the creative force behind Clap Your Hands Say Yeah was the result of talent, great songwriting, and a DIY outlook meeting serendipity, and a seismic shift in the digital realm and modes of communication. Twenty years later, Ounsworth continues to make brilliant and inventive music on his own terms. Rhoseway opens.

Hudson Valley Tango Festival

April 26-28 at the Senate Garage in Kingston

To those who practice the form, tango is more than dance, it is a way of living and moving through the world. As the great tango maestro Carlos Gavito said: “The secret of tango is in this moment of improvisation that happens between step and step. It is to make the impossible thing possible: to dance silence.” Immerse yourself in three days of Argentine music, dance, and culture with performances from tango stars like Celina Rotundo and Hugo Patyn and classes for all levels, from experienced dancers to absolute beginners. $50-$300

The Chancellor’s Sheep & Wool Showcase

April 27 at Clermont State Historic Site

The rolling hills and river views at Clermont State Historic Site will be alive with the sound of music, the delicious aroma of hot food, and the brilliant yarns, soaps, and artisanal goods by local makers. No one here is pulling the wool over your eyes. Round up the family for a lively, outdoor celebration of all things sheep. Learn to herd and shear sheep using three different historic techniques. Then, see how craft guilds spin, weave, dye, and knit wool into soft, colorful creations. Guests can shop from over a dozen local artisans, plus enjoy live traditional music, crafts for kids, and food.

Roundtop Revue Burlesque

April 27 at Gatherwild Ranch

Get ready for a debaucherous wild ride at Gatherwild Ranch. The Great Wilfredo and his wild ride crew are slamming into Germantown, bringing the finest burlesque and variety to Germantown USA! Join us at Gatherwild Ranch for our third installment of THE ROUNDTOP REVUE! Behold a bevy of beauties, bananas, back hair, burlesque, and more! (2 tickets included with weekend stay at Gatherwild) Ages 21+ | $25 in Advance | $30 at the Door Doors @ 7 PM | Show @ 8 PM | Cash Bar

Kingston Independent Comic Book Expo

April 27 at the Old Dutch Church

Kingston Independent Comic Expo (KICx) will encompass creatives across multiple disciplines including comic book artists and writers, illustrators, graphic artists, small press, indie/self-publishing, and local retail. KICx is a celebration of the independent creators and makers of the region and beyond.

Hudson Valley Ideas Festival

April 27 at Rosendale Theatre

The Hudson Valley Ideas Festival is an annual gathering designed to inspire intellectual exploration and public dialogue in the greater Hudson Valley community. Set at the historic Rosendale Theater, the 2024 Festival brings together prominent figures in entrepreneurship, literature, public policy, and journalism to tackle society's most pressing issues. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with ideas that shape our future, network with fellow attendees, and participate in dialogue about the critical inflection point.

Wassail Balkan Dance Party

April 27-28 at Stone Ridge Orchard

The Celts have some great traditions and folklore (looking at you, Sheela na gig). Wassailing is the ancient tradition of drinking and singing to the fruit trees to ensure a bountiful harvest. At Stone Ridge Orchard, this is combined with Romani music and dancing from Zlatne Uste, Seido Salifoski, Cherven Traktor, and Vanaver Caravan, washed down with plenty of cider, for a modern-day bacchanal. 2pm. $30-$35.