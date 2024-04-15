Michael Lindsay-Hogg Art Exhibit and Film Screening in Hudson

For director Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the term “Zelig” feels wholly inadequate. In the 1960s he was right in the midst of the rock ’n’ roll action in Swinging London, where he directed the weekly TV pop show “Ready Steady Go!” and worked with both the Beatles and the Rolling Stones at their headiest 1960s heights, capturing them in two of the most iconic music films of all time, Let It Be and The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus. Lindsay-Hogg is also a visual artist, and on April 20, Hudson Hall will host an opening reception for “Talking Pictures,” an exhibit of his paintings.

Long before MTV existed, Lindsay-Hogg directed early music videos for the Beatles (1966’s “Rain” and “Paperback Writer”), the Rolling Stones (“Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “2,000 Light Years from Home”), Wings, and Elton John. “My being around the same age as a lot of the musicians we had on [“Ready Steady Go!”] was vital, I think,” he says. “We didn’t quite know we were in the middle of a cultural revolution at the time.”

click to enlarge Eric Clapton, John Lennon, Mitch Mitchell, and Keith Richards during the filming of The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus in December 1968

On May 4 at 7pm, to celebrate the exhibition of his new works, Hudson Hall will host a screening of The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus followed by a poster signing and discussion with Lindsay-Hogg and Melissa Auf der Maur. Tickets for the screening and talk are $13.

“Talking Pictures” will be on view at Hudson Hall in Hudson from April 20 through June 2. The opening reception with the artists will take place on April 20 from 5 to 7pm.