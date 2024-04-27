This Week's Top Hudson Valley Events | April 29

Mohonk Tulip Festival

April 30-May 10

Spring has officially sprung! What better way to celebrate the start of the season than by going to view an explosion of spring color at Mohonk Mountain House’s annual Tulip Festival from April 30 to May 10. While taking in the splendor of 20,000 tulips in bloom, indulge in your garden party dreams with floral tea, an assortment of cookies, music, crafts, and cocktails. In addition to these treats, a Tulip pass also includes one-day access to Mohonk’s scenic hiking trails, parking, art exhibits, performances, and more. Secure your tickets in advance, as daily availability is limited.

Under the Gun

April 30 at Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck

Despite recent setbacks—including the organization's defenestration of its longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre, who misspent millions of dollars—the National Rifle Association remains one of the strongest lobbying groups in the country. Stephanie Soechting’s searing documentary, narrated by Katie Couric details the NRA’s rise to prominence and the maddening challenge of passing gun control legislation. Presented by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. 5pm. Free.

April 30 at UPAC in Kingston

In advance of the release of As It Ever Was, So It Shall Be Again in June, The Decemberists bring their Peaceable Kingdom tour to UPAC. The indie rock band, formed in 2000 in Oregon, blends folk, rock, and storytelling into a distinctive musical tapestry. With Colin Meloy's vocals leading the charge, their songs often feature intricate instrumentals, including accordions, mandolins, and various string instruments. Lyrically, they delve into historical narratives, fantastical themes, and literary references, creating vivid and imaginative storytelling. Their music ranges from upbeat, foot-stomping anthems to melancholic ballads, evoking a sense of nostalgia and whimsy.

Rodrigo y Gabriela

May 1 at UPAC in Kingston

click to enlarge Photo by Denise Baltzer Rodrigo y Gabriela take the stage at UPAC in Kingston on May 1.

Virtuoso guitarists Rodrigo y Gabriela (last names, respectively, Sanchez and Quintero) have a worldwide following thanks to their dazzling acoustic fusion of flamenco nuevo, heavy metal, and classic rock. The duo, who met and began playing together when they were both 15 years old and are now 50, formed in Mexico City and made their name in Ireland, where they played pubs and busked around before being discovered and getting signed. The pair performed at the White House for President Barack Obama in 2010 and released their latest album, In Between Thoughts…A New World, in 2023. (Old Crow Medicine Show whoops it up April 14.) 7:30pm. $49-$84. Kingston.

May 2 at the Falcon

Local rockabilly icons Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones swing through Marlboro for a snappy, upbeat show at the Falcon. Formed in 2012, the foursome features Lara Hope on lead vocals and guitar, Matt “the Knife” Goldpaugh on upright bass, Eli Marzano on drums, and Eddie Rion on guitar.

Rhinebeck Antique Car Show

May 3-5

The mustang, an iconic symbol of American culture, is set to take center stage at the Rhinebeck Antique Car Show on May 4 and 5. Celebrate the 60th anniversary of this iconic car at the 52nd iteration of this car swap meet and car show at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. Not only will this event be a place to drool over a sea of over 300 cars and rare Mustangs, but it will also be a fundraiser for the Carroll Shelby Foundation and the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

May 3 at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon

Pete Seeger was not only a folk icon who influenced countless performers; his commitment to environmental, humanitarian and social justice causes have inspired millions to help create a better world. Since Seeger's passing in 2014, the Towne Crier has held a home town celebration on his birthday with stories and songs. This year, the celebration will be hosted by local folksinger David Bernz, author of a new book, Pete Seeger: Chopping Wood, Thoughts and Stories of a Legendary American Folksinger. The evening will feature special guest musicians, and the stage will also be opened up to those who wish to share a song written or inspired by Pete or a personal story about him.

Rachel Maddow

May 4 at UPAC

New York Times bestselling author and Emmy-winning TV host Rachel Maddow stops in Kingston for a night at UPAC. Maddow will take the stage to discuss her latest book, Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism with University of Pennsylvania Professor Anthea Butler. The $60 ticket comes with copy of the book.

The Goddess Party

May 4 at the Old Dutch Church

According to Coaching-online.org, a goddess party is “a gathering that celebrates womanhood, sisterhood, empowers women, and uplifts the female mind and spirit.” Add music, dancing, and colorful visuals to the convergence and that empowering, uplifting, feminine energy can hit infectious, higher levels—something that’s been known to happen at the rare concerts by the Hudson Valley-based collective known as the Goddess Party. Featuring a choir of over 30 singers and a full rock band, the project performs songs by Kate Bush, the B-52s, PJ Harvey, and others. During the 2023 O+ Festival the collaboration wowed a full house at the Old Dutch Church, to where it will return this month. Ahead of the show, cofounder and director Shana Falana answered the questions below by email. The Goddess Party will perform at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston on May 4 at 7pm. Rager will open. There is a suggested donation of $20 at the door.

May 5 at Blue Hill at Stone Barns

Blue Hill and its nonprofit partner farm and research center, the Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture, celebrate 20 years of pioneering ecological agriculture and farm-to-table cuisine with a one-day festival at the Pocantico Hills campus on Sunday, May 5. The property will receive 1,600 guests for a day of food and activities that include tours, tastings, educational demos, family activities, and hayrides. A food truck rally will bring together local producers, restaurants, roasters, brewers, and more as Blue Hill celebrates two decades of research and innovation.