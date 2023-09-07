The First Hudson Oktoberfest Debuts Saturday, October 7

Oktoberfest has come a long way from its origins over 200 years ago as a celebration of a royal Bavarian marriage. Today, during two weeks from late September to early October, the beloved German festival is celebrated across the world and filled to the brim with beer, bratwurst, pretzels, polka music, and fun. There are a few Oktoberfest events sprinkled throughout the Hudson Valley, but with a whopping three breweries opening in Hudson in just the last year, Monty Bopp and Aaron Maas of Upper Depot Brewing Co. knew it was time for the city to get an Oktoberfest of its own.

“Ever since we started planning the brewery it has been a dream of ours to do something similar in Hudson,” says Maas, who opened Upper Depot with Bopp on State Street last December. “About 5 or 6 years ago, I went to the Oktoberfest in Albany and I had one of the best times of my life up there. It was just so much fun. I wanted to give something like that back to Hudson.”

click to enlarge Montgomery Bopp and Aaron Maas, who opened Upper Depot Brewing in 2022, are organizing the first Hudson Oktoberfest on October 7.

On Saturday, October 7 from 2 to 6pm, the first Hudson Oktoberfest, sponsored by Hudson Business Coalition, will take over the block of State Street from the corner of N 7th to Green Street. Five Hudson-area breweries will be joining the festivities, including Upper Depot Brewing Co., R﻿eturn Brewing Co., Hudson Brewing Co., Union Street Brewing Co., and Old Klaverack Brewery, as well as Nine Pin Ciderworks from Albany.



"When we first found out about Hudson Oktoberfest from Monty at Upper Depot Brewing Co., we knew right away it was something we wanted to get behind," says Alexandre J. Petraglia, Hudson Business Coalition (HBCi) president. "We love it when Hudson’s small business owners come together to devise new and inventive ways to partner with one another and attract visitors and locals alike to our city through events and promotions like this one—and we do everything we can to support their efforts.”



The Hudson Oktoberfest Lineup

In classic Oktoberfest style, a beer tent will be set up in the center of the street and breweries will be stationed at various spots along the sides of the street. The first 250 attendees to arrive will also receive a commemorative Hudson Oktoberfest stein and a free first pour from the brewery of their choice.



Upper Depot has even been working on its own Oktoberfest marzen for the event. “We’ve brewed a pretty classic marzen,” says Maas. “It has a nice, rich caramel flavor to it, and we used a classic German hop so it’s pretty close to style.” Each brewery will have a portable draught system, allowing them to offer two or three of their beers to attendees.

In addition to stellar local craft beer, attendees can look forward to German eats like pretzels, schnitzel sandwiches, bratwurst, and spaetzle from Whale Belly Food Truck, and Mexican and Asian-style offerings from Reconnect Food Truck. There will also be live music from Curt and the Whistle Pigs and Oktoberfest-themed activities, including a traditional stein-holding contest.

If all goes well, this year’s Hudson Oktoberfest will be the start of a new tradition that welcomes breweries from the wider Mid-Hudson to join in future years. “As a new business, we go into everything with a growth mindset of ‘What can we do that’s good for Hudson, and make better for years to come?’” says Bopp. “Hudson hasn’t had anything like this during this time of year, and it means so much more to us now that it’s become a brewery city in its own right and we can invite other breweries in.”

“We’ve also been really appreciative of how supportive the city of Hudson has been, as well as the Hudson Business Coalition,” adds Bopp. “We’re really happy to be a part of the Coalition and to carry forward the ethos they have to uplift all Hudson businesses. We’re big time believers that if all the businesses in Hudson are doing well then we’re all succeeding.”



The first Hudson Oktoberfest will take place on Saturday, October 7 2023 from 2 to 6pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.