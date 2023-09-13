 Chronogrammies Celebration 2023 | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
September 13, 2023

Chronogrammies Celebration 2023

On August 24, Chronogram hosted its first-ever Chronogrammies party at Hudson House and Distillery in West Park. Over 350 people—including many proud 2023 Chronogrammies winners—showed up despite the rain for an unforgettable night celebrating the creative people who make the Hudson Valley absolutely amazing. The Stephen Clair Band rocked, DJ RedLion pumped up the jams, and the staff of Hudson House kept the food and drink flowing. Congratulations to all the Chronogrammies winners. Special thanks to our exclusive sponsor for the evening, Ulster Savings Bank, and a tip of the cap to our nonprofit partner, the Ulster County SPCA, which received part of the evening’s proceeds. Here are some images of the event by indefatigable photographer Ashley Dmitrieff of Stellar Films & Photography.
Ashley Dmitrieff

