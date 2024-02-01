 5 Places to Visit Near Poughkeepsie | Branded Content | Poughkeepsie | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Branded Content

5 Places to Visit Near Poughkeepsie

Leaving Poughkeepsie, Route 44 heads northeast through the heart of Dutchess County. Enjoy bucolic views of horse farms and the rolling foothills of the Taconic Range between stop-offs in the village centers of Pleasant Valley and Millbrook, whose flourishing Main Street shops and farm-to-table eateries welcome visitors to a genteel way of life.

Millbrook Beef & Dairy Market

Millbrook (845) 380-2971 Millbrookbeefdairy.com

Millbrook Beef & Dairy is a farm store nestled on route 44 in Millbrook. Brian and Keegan Donovan, a first generation farming couple, offer pasture-raised proteins and dairy products. You’ll find pasture-raised black angus beef, artisanal cheeses, and more raised right on the farm. The Donovans believe living a simpler life is more of a step forward, rather than backwards. Utilizing regenerative farming practices allows the Donovans to produce high-quality products while providing utmostrespect to the land as well as the animals. Read more about what they’re up to on their website, or take a visit to the farm store. 

Charlotte’s

Millbrook (845) 677-5888 Charlottesny.com

Charlotte's in Millbrook

Originally a c.1830s church, now an established restaurant in the Millbrook Hunt Country serving all your favorites. In winter, relax by one of the wood-burning fireplaces and enjoy a bottle from the award-winning cellar. In the summer, enjoy a mango margarita in the outdoor garden. Perfect for a dinner for two or a family reunion. Private rooms available.

The Village of Millbrook

Millbrooknewyork.com

Millbrook

A bucolic village surrounded by rolling hills and much to offer–Orvis Sandanona, Innisfree Garden, Trevor Zoo, two of the best shops in the world (Veranda Magazine 2022), Cary Institute, an authentic diner, Millbrook Winery, a hardware store founded in 1907, a classic French bistro, a volunteer fire department, and so much more. 

Shady Knoll Orchards & Distillery

Millbrook 
Shadyknolldistillery.com

Shady Knoll Orchards & Distillery is a family farm distillery near Millbrook. The apples and grains grown there create its Shady Knoll Apple Brandy, Pommeau, Rye Whiskey, Single Barrel Rye Whiskey, Four Grain Whiskey and Whiskey. They focus on producing small quantities of high-quality specialty craft distilled spirits. Tours and tastings by appointment through their website.

This content was produced by Chronogram Media Branded Content Studio in collaboration with our sponsor. It does not necessarily reflect the attitude, views, or opinions of the Chronogram editorial staff.

