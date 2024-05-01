Historic Hudson Valley Home Boscobel Closed After Ceiling Collapse

Late in the afternoon of Tuesday, April 16, the plaster ceiling of the library in Boscobel gave out and caved in, shocking a handful of staff who were working on the grounds at the time. Thankfully, no one was inside. The collapse, which is being investigated by a team of experts, did serious damage to what many considered one of the loveliest rooms anywhere. (“It took my breath away. I really should have packed the smelling salts,” wrote a blogger after visiting the library in 2017.)

Boscobel, originally constructed in the Westchester hamlet of Montrose by States and Elizabeth Dyckman between 1804-1808, is no stranger to challenge. After States died in 1806, Elizabeth got the project done and moved in, living there for her last 15 years. By 1955, it had fallen into disrepair, and plans for its demolition were moving along when grassroots preservationists, with substantial help from Reader’s Digest co-founder Lila Acheson Wallace, found a new location 10 miles north in Garrison, disassembled the building piece by piece, and reconstructed it with the help of meticulously detailed documentation completed by a team of architects in the 1930s. A triumphant reopening took place in 1961.

The front facade of Bosocbel, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Now, a team of engineers, art conservators, and local officials is assessing the situation, and the interior is closed to visitors for the foreseeable future. But that interior, elegant as it is, is only part of what Boscobel offers—and the stewards of the mansion, inspired by its “glorious history of coming back from disaster,” are looking to the future while urging us all to come and enjoy the fabulous grounds, 68 acres of classically inspired Beaux Arts landscape. There’s a wooded walking trail laced with streams and bridges, charming spots to sit, and scenic river views.

The Boscobel folks aren’t skipping a beat. A few days after the collapse, 1,800 people came out to enjoy Earth Day festivities. A Mother’s Day celebration on May 12 will feature tea service, charcuterie grazing boxes from Cold Spring Cheese Shop, and classical guitar; guests will have digital family portraits and tulip bouquets to take home. The Cold Spring Farmers’ Market will be happening there each Saturday, from 10 am-1 pm, and the Chamber Music Festival is scheduled for September 1-10.

No one yet knows exactly when, but one day Boscobel will be back and better than ever. Meanwhile, there’s enormous hard work under way. “Even though this has been a terrible time it's been great to see the community support and have people from all over the county and the Hudson Valley showing their support and helping us in any way they can,” says Executive Director Jennifer Carlquist. “The Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative and the Greater Hudson Heritage Network stepped up right away. We’re working to find out what happened, and we’re grateful for every single visitor—come take a walk, and you’ll understand why people fall in love with this place.”