Day Trip: 8 Things to Do in Tivoli

There’s artsy like Woodstock, bold and proudly outrageous, and then there’s artsy like Tivoli—unassuming, yet teeming with culture. This quaint Dutchess County village may give a subtle first impression, but there is much to do and plenty to enjoy along the main drag and its surrounding areas. (Essentially, it’s bigger on the inside.) From farm-to-table cuisine to world renowned whiskeys to thrifts and antique finds, here’s where to venture in vibrant Tivoli.



Tivoli First Fridays

What better way to showcase the village’s offerings than with a monthly party? During Tivoli First Fridays, businesses provide a relaxed, open-house feel by offering discounts, special events, and other reasons for revelry. Most shops stay open later than usual and this month you’ll find live music, contests, refreshments, and exhibits. First Fridays kicks off May 3 and continues through the early fall; monthly details can be found at

.

Hotel Tivoli, The Corner, and The Corner Store

Hotel Tivoli is an 11-room boutique hotel located in the heart of the village offering a modern, playful vibe through its decidedly contemporary design. Here you’ll find statement furniture in contrasting hues, high-end amenities like Le Labo bath products and in-room Nespresso machines, and original artwork created by the owners, who were painters long before becoming hoteliers. The historic building is also home to a popular on-site farm-to-table restaurant, The Corner, with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients. A newer gem at Hotel Tivoli is The Corner Store, a gift shop and marketplace of home goods and art pieces crafted by local and international artisans.

TIvoli General

Who doesn’t love a good general store? While you can expect to find typical grocery provisions and staples at Tivoli General, this shop is also part cafe, going above and beyond the expected. After wishing for an early breakfast spot in town, the owners added their own; that mean syou can enjoy specialty coffees and breakfast sandwiches like a bacon, egg, and cheese with mild chili mayo sauce, as early as 8 am. A small selection of lunch sandwiches are available later in the day, like an imported mortadella with pistachios, Napoli salami, and pecorino cream on housemade focaccia.

Rojo Tapas and Wine

Tapas are all the rage in the region right now and it’s easy to see why. These Spanish-influenced small plates allow the freedom to sample a variety of savory bites. Rojo Tapas and Wine focuses on tapas and pinchos made with traditional Caribbean and Spanish ingredients, like pulpo (octopus) marinated and sauteed with garlic and spice, and popular street foods like Cuban-style empanadillas and patatas bravas (fried potatoes with tomato aioli), to name a few. Fill a table with plates to share with friends, or enjoy a bite or two with a paired wine.

Traghaven Whiskey Pub

Food from around the corner and whiskey from around the world: Traghaven is a gastropub that’s ultra-selective about the meals and beverages they serve, and the results are worth the effort. Owners Gerard and Tasha Hurley raise cattle and grow produce at their farm right down the road from their restaurant; not only is the beef they serve extremely fresh, but it’s also raised grass-fed and antibiotic-free. However, they also raise the bar behind the bar; although they offer an array of beer, wine, and cocktails, Traghaven is known for having one of the largest selections of Irish Whiskey in the US.

Thrift 2 Fight

Vintage style, no matter what your style, can be found at this secondhand store where purchases also benefit organizations focused on social justice initiatives—because giving back is always in fashion. Clothing and accessories range from low-priced basics to designer threads, organized by style as opposed to by gender. The space is also a community center with an assortment of books for lending and a bar area for hosting conversations around relevant social justice topics.

Available Items

For unique and vintage one-of-a-kind finds, Available Items has your home decor preferences covered. Here you’ll find furniture ranging from folky to funky, functional art and ceramics pieces, assortments of vintage magazines, and more. Their curated selection is sourced from various yard sales, online auctions, estate sales, personal travels, and other methods of eclectic treasure hunting, so you can expect to find a constantly evolving array of items to choose from.

Lasting Joy Brewery

Open since 2022, Lasting Joy is technically situated outside of the village center, but that distance from the main drag just adds to its getaway-allure. Despite the gorgeous rural property, it’s the popularity of their core four brews—an English beet stout, hazy IPA, Czech pilsner, and Belgian wheat—that have truly put them on the map for beer lovers. The brewery also offers an impressive tasting room with plenty of extra outdoor space for the family and four-legged friends to hang out. Be sure to check their schedule for visiting food purveyors, like Luna’s Cocina or Forno Rosso, and live music or trivia days.