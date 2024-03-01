Saugerties: Challenges and Celebration

Saugerties is buzzing with new energy, and the change is more than metaphorical. It's lit up, quite literally, as the village's iconic red bridge over the Esopus Creek has gotten a facelift with permanent lights. "Perception is everything," says Bill Murphy, village mayor. "It's important that we're clean and presentable. These lights, I can control them right from my phone, and we didn't use any taxpayer dollars for them. I'm very proud I was able to do it all through donations. It's a simple thing, and it puts a smile on people's faces."

Navigating Change

For Murphy, his job is simple: prioritize infrastructure to create an inviting and safe space for residents, business owners, and tourists. Reflecting on his 15-year tenure as mayor, Murphy notes the complete upgrade of the village's water , gas, and sewer lines, as well as improvements to streetscapes and lighting.



click to enlarge David McIntyre Suzanne Bennett, executive directior of ShoutOut Saugerties, in front of a mural by Angela Gaffney Smith. ShoutOut Saugerties programs arts events and activites year-round in the town.

But despite the day-to-day work to keep Saugerties attractive, Murphy admits it's not without its problems. "We're facing the same challenges as everyone in this country right now," says Murphy. "Interest rates, inflation, high taxes. Our national economy is a mess right now. But we're surviving."

He also mentions the commencement of a project to replace damaged bluestone sidewalks on Main Street last year and the ongoing plan to extend it to Partition Street this year.

Within this landscape of economic uncertainties, one issue looms large for some residents: short-term rentals. "Up until the town started regulating them, our town board members said that the best way to see where the units were would be to go to Airbnb.com and punch in your zip code," says Saugerties Democratic Committee member Tim Scott, Jr. "Now, they're regulated so we know exactly how many there are—a bit over 400, which is quite a lot. People need stable housing; Airbnb is not meant for that and never was."

click to enlarge David McIntyre Students, parents, and staff at Middle Way School, a Buddhist school for children pre-K to sixth grade, celebrate Losar, the Tibetan new year festival on its campus.

Town of Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello points out two key changes in the short-term rental situation compared to a few years ago. First, the town implemented a short-term rental law to address public safety concerns. And second, the demand for short-term rentals has slowed down post-Covid, resulting in more competition among property owners and higher vacancy rates.However, Mayor Murphy is confident in the situation. "I don't see short-term rentals as a problem in Saugerties," says Murphy. "We have a good hold on it. When you consider yourself a tourist town, I think short term rentals come with it. The revenue generated when people come up for the summer is phenomenal. But I don't want to see that overtaking affordable housing for people who need it."

click to enlarge David McIntyre Members of Beautiful Saugerties, a grassroots group opposed to the proposed development of the 840-acre Winston Farm, on the site, which hosted the Woodstock '94 concert.

He also has a positive attitude toward new private housing being built by John Mullen on the Saugerties waterfront, which will consist of eight or nine units targeted for completion by late spring. "It's a vision he's had for many, many years," says Murphy. "I think it's gonna be beautiful, people having waterfront condos."

There's also been ambiguity surrounding Winston Farm. In 2020, the 840-acre parcel was purchased by Tony Montano, John Mullen, and Randy Richers—three locals who envision developing, on top of multi-unit housing and lots for single-family homes and estates, a 10,000-seat amphitheater, an adventure park, a technology park, campgrounds, and hiking trails. The proposal was divisive, and it was reported that the Open Space Institute, a conservation organization, had offered to purchase approximately three-quarters of the property to turn the land into a state park.

click to enlarge David McIntyre Rebecca Shaw, donor engagement specialist at Catskill Animal Sanctuary. The haven is seeking a new home as a result of intensifying flooding due to climate change.

However, Winston Farm and the Open Space Institute both state that they are not considering any deal. When asked for a statement on future plans for the site, Winston Farm offers: "There have been past news stories about the Open Space Institute seeking to potentially purchase the Winston Farm property in Saugerties, but no deal is on the table. Winston Farm's property owners are fully committed to their original development plans and will submit a Draft General Environmental Impact Statement to the Town of Saugerties in coming weeks. This document will thoughtfully detail exciting economic benefits and development possibilities, which will be considered during the municipal development-review process that lies ahead."

Andrew Cowan, a local resident involved with Beautiful Saugerties, a grassroots group opposed to the development, notes that, "Central to the environmental studies is the aquifer—it's a critical driver of what might get approved to be built there. There have been studies on its impacts to the surrounding private wells if there was too much development above and around it, and there are also concerns about it being privatized. In most instances, municipalities do a better, safer job of managing critical water supplies." In Cowan's estimation, the environmental studies will be presented to the town within the next two to three months.

click to enlarge David McIntyre Below: Randall Harrison, owner of Figureworks at Green, looking at etchings by Mary Westring, which will be exhibited in April.

Music and Culture

Winston Farm is best known as the site of the Woodstock '94 Music Festival, which marked the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1969 event. Now, the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a 30th anniversary celebration of Woodstock '94 in August.

The month-long celebration will include a kickoff at Cantine Field on August 3rd with live music, food vendors, and art. Various venues in Saugerties will host live music, while the Dutch Barn at the Kiersted House will feature a special exhibit on Woodstock '94. "Hopefully, there'll be lots of memorabilia and photos, as well as videos done at Lighthouse TV23 with people who attended the concert," says anniversary committee board member Peggy Schwartz.

click to enlarge David McIntyre Ed Montano, owner of Montano's Shoes on Partition Street, which has been in business since 1906.

The culmination of "Celebrate 30" is the annual Hope Rocks Festival, and the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce has chosen "Groovin' Around Saugerties" as the 2024 Street Art theme. Thirty-five small-scale artist-painted "hippie bus" models will grace the streets from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and they'll be auctioned off in September to support the artists, the chamber, and a local nonprofit to be determined.

The Woodstock '94 Celebration is also eyeing to have a showing at the Orpheum Theatre, which recently received a big upgrade: a high-tech screening room known as "The Mark" which will open on March 15. Named in honor of the late Mark Braunstein, the founder of Markertek, The Mark is a 99-seat theater in the second floor of the Orpheum designed by architectural acoustics design firm WSDG in partnership with Blaze Audio. It features a Dolby Atmos sound system for immersive experiences, with 33 speakers.

click to enlarge David McIntyre Alex Rapoport, facilities manager, and Jason Silverman, coexecutive director of Upstate Films, in The Mark, the theater's state-of-the-art screening room, which will open on March 15.

"There's not a theater like this between here and New York, Montreal, Boston, or Chicago," says Upstate Films co-executive director Jason Silverman. "It'll be one of the most advanced. Everything you see and can't see has been designed for acoustics. This building was built in 1908, and it's really cool to have all this modern sound tech here in this vintage historic room."

In September, Saugerties saw the opening of The Local, a year-round, multiarts venue situated in a renovated 1800s Dutch chapel. Founded by Isabel Soffer and Danny Melnick—codirectors of the world music events producing company Hudson Valley Live—The Local aims to bring eclectic international music acts to the Hudson Valley. Some highlights from The Local's past lineup include the Wazumbians, an Afropop group from Ghana, and Troker, a band from Guadalajara that blends psych jazz, rock, and funk with traditional Mexican music.

click to enlarge David McIntyre alestine-born, New Yorck City-based musician Firas Zreik playing a qanun (plucked zither), at The Local.

"Because we're so new, everything is this kind of mystery to us," says Soffer. "There's a lot we don't know, and it's very exciting for us to bring something to people up here and to have them trust that it'll be a special night where they'll see something that they won't see anywhere else."

Soffer and Melnick are also focused on creating connections to local businesses. Already, they've teamed up with Miss Lucy's Kitchen to offer beer and partnered with Inquiring Minds bookstore to sell books by visiting artists. Additionally, The Local will host Emerge Gallery as a popup in May, following the recent closure of its space on Main Street.

"Something we thought about a lot, and that we're now seeing, is how culture can create economic opportunities within a town," says Soffer. "We have the artists staying in Saugerties and hanging out here, shopping and eating. And people are coming from far away to see shows they couldn't even see in the city."

Art and Events

For the past few years, Saugerties has seen an exponential surge in its art scene. "I'm very proud of what's happening here," says Suzanne Bennett, executive director of ShoutOut Saugerties. "The arts are becoming almost as prominent as sports. Saugerties has become a particularly lively town, and it's encouraging to see that the community is so well rounded."

click to enlarge David McIntyre A patron drinking coffee at Bluestone Coffee Roasting Company on Partition Street.

Last year, ShoutOut launched a project called the Little Theater of Wonder, which brings plays directly to audiences during the summer. ShoutOut also partnered with the Kingston YMCA for Books Alive, another summer series which features professional actors performing contemporary and classic works for younger audiences and families.

At the Tidewater Center, amidst the ruins of a 19th-century paper mill on the Esopus Creek, the Arm-of-the-Sea Theater presents large-scale mask and puppet shows. The troupe currently performs in an open-air tent, and they're now in the process of building a permanent performance and administrative building.

click to enlarge David McIntyre

Meanwhile, Opus 40, which brings in 35,000 people annually, is currently doing restoration work to Harvey Fite's 6.5-acre bluestone sculpture and his historic studio home beside it—which is being turned into a museum, archive, and workshop space. And this year, along with its usual offerings, the Saugerties Artists Tour is collaborating with the Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Citizens Center to provide members with slideshows and talks as a preview of the tour.

With all the change going on, Bob Siracusano—owner of Sawyer Motors and the Sawyer Ice Cream Company, as well as the host of the annual vintage car show—argues that community spirit defines Saugerties. "I think a lot of towns would like to be like Saugerties," says Siracusano. "I think the reason why is because we have so many serious people in town that take a great part in making a difference in other people's lives. When you look at all the things that happen here, and all the people who do good things for other people, it just puts us ahead of everyone else."